Natalie Portman Proves the Puffy Shoulder Trend Is Totally Wearable
Natalie Portman donned one of this season's biggest trends, literally, in a puffed shoulder high-neck top adorned with frilly trims by Batsheva while exiting the SiriusXM studio in New York City on Friday.
The prairie style and micro-floral motifs give off vintage vibes, which is a look fashion girls are obsessed with at the moment. Although adorable, the bold blouse can be a challenging piece to pull off. But the 37-year-old actress is giving us a lesson on how to wear the trend in an approachable way by pairing it with straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flats, which help temper the volume and streamline the shape.
The romantic blouse is a fantastic alternative to a basic button-up that can easily tire out (we know you have a million of those). Channel Natalie's ultra-feminine look by scoring the trendy top for yourself. Because the romantic silhouette is perfect for summer, there is a bevy of options out there rendered in warm-weather hues, botanical prints and lightweight fabrics that never fail to look both polished and playful.
Whether you're seeking a more subtle approach or an adventurous option -- go big or go home, right? -- we've scoured the market for the best puffy shoulder blouses fit for any preference and budget. Copy Natalie's outfit from our selects below.
H&M Blouse with Eyelet Embroidery $35
Express Puff Hald Sleeve Blouse $40
Storets Avi Jewel Buttoned Blouse $62
Topshop Puff Sleeve Tuck Top $65
Lucy Paris Bijou Bow Top $68
Pixie Market Lavender Gingham Top $78
Reformation Louisiana Top $128
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Meadow Floral Poplin Top $195
Self-Portrait Graphic Floral Print Top $305
Petersyn Mimi Blouse $320
Sea Riviera Corded Peasant Top $325
