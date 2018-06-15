Natalie Portman Proves the Puffy Shoulder Trend Is Totally Wearable

Natalie Portman donned one of this season's biggest trends, literally, in a puffed shoulder high-neck top adorned with frilly trims by Batsheva while exiting the SiriusXM studio in New York City on Friday.

The prairie style and micro-floral motifs give off vintage vibes, which is a look fashion girls are obsessed with at the moment. Although adorable, the bold blouse can be a challenging piece to pull off. But the 37-year-old actress is giving us a lesson on how to wear the trend in an approachable way by pairing it with straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flats, which help temper the volume and streamline the shape.

The romantic blouse is a fantastic alternative to a basic button-up that can easily tire out (we know you have a million of those). Channel Natalie's ultra-feminine look by scoring the trendy top for yourself. Because the romantic silhouette is perfect for summer, there is a bevy of options out there rendered in warm-weather hues, botanical prints and lightweight fabrics that never fail to look both polished and playful.

Whether you're seeking a more subtle approach or an adventurous option -- go big or go home, right? -- we've scoured the market for the best puffy shoulder blouses fit for any preference and budget. Copy Natalie's outfit from our selects below.

H&M

H&M Blouse with Eyelet Embroidery $35

Express

Express Puff Hald Sleeve Blouse $40

Storets

Storets Avi Jewel Buttoned Blouse $62

Topshop

Topshop Puff Sleeve Tuck Top $65

Lucy Paris

Lucy Paris Bijou Bow Top $68

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Lavender Gingham Top $78

Reformation

Reformation Louisiana Top $128

Rebecca Taylor

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Meadow Floral Poplin Top $195

Intermix

Self-Portrait Graphic Floral Print Top $305

Shopbop

Petersyn Mimi Blouse $320

Shopbop

Sea Riviera Corded Peasant Top $325

