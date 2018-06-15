Jennifer Garner Wore the Chicest Outfit to Her Daughter's Graduation

Jennifer Garner was one stylish mama at her daughter Violet's elementary school graduation in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

The 46-year-old actress opted for a simply elegant ensemble for the sunny day in a black tank, white silk crepe midi skirt, black suede Gianvito Rossi ankle-strap heels and a studded Salvatore Ferragamo bag.

Jen seems to have her go-to outfit formula down, including the midi skirt as a key item. She was spotted donning the wardrobe staple previously while exiting a church service last weekend. Her Sunday best included a fitted turtleneck, along with ankle-strap sandals and a black tote—accessories she obviously swears by.

The mom of three yet again demonstrated how effortlessly fashionable she can be as a woman on the go. Her versatile, chic outfits are always approachable, meaning it's easy for us to emulate IRL!

Channel her versatile style this season whatever the occasion, whether you're heading to a family lunch or the office.

Splash News

Take a peek at Jennifer's new movie, Peppermint, in which she goes back to her Alias roots in this action-packed film.

