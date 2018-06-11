Jennifer Garner's Amazing Church Outfit Makes Us Rethink What Our Sunday Best Can Be!

Jennifer Garner was chic and polished in her Sunday best as she exited a church in Pacific Palisades, California, over the weekend.

Teaming a grey knotted skirt by Jason Wu and a fitted white short-sleeve turtleneck, the 46-year-old actress looked stylish for the service. She accessorized the look with matching grey Casadei ankle-strap heels, a roomy black bag and oversized Céline sunglasses. The ensemble was both dressy and on trend, convincing us to trade in our mundane church uniform for more sleek and cool pieces like Jen's.

Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Throw on a blazer and this outfit would be fantastic for the office. For a night out, swap the turtleneck for a bodysuit or cami to accentuate the skirt's slit and flirty flair.

We can't ignore how amazing the mom of three looks as she went back to her Alias roots for her new action movie Peppermint, in which she becomes a badass vigilante to avenge her murdered family.

"I did a lot of crazy, inverted push-ups and there were some weights involved. There was some boxing involved," Garner told ET backstage at CinemaCon of how she prepared for the role. "It felt great to be back with a stunt team again. My stunt double and I have worked together since I think the third or fourth episode of Alias. She's like my sister!"

Watch ET's exclusive interview with Jennifer below.

