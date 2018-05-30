Jennifer Garner Gives New Chick the Most Hilarious and Adorable Name

There's a new chick in the mix!

A couple months ago, Jennifer Garner and her family mourned the loss of their beloved pet chicken, Regina George. Now, they've added a new pet to the household! On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress introduced her Instagram followers to her new chick and shared its adorably hilarious name!

A week ago, Garner shared that she had seven new chicks and had the name rights on one of them. She then asked her followers for suggestions.

"The votes are in and the answer overwhelmingly clear at this house -- please meet our new friend, #Hennifer. 🐣 #firsttweet #smallestchick," the Peppermint star wrote alongside a sweet video and a board announcing her pet's silly name.

Hennifer isn't the only new pet. Last week, Garner showed off her spacious green ant farm.

Since she joined Instagram, she has been a sensation. The actress spoke with ET last month where she revealed the secret to her social media prowess.

Watch below to hear what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Adds Over a Dozen 'New Pets' to Her Family -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner Shares Chicken Soup Recipe She's Worked On ‘For Years'

Jennifer Garner Reveals the Strange Way She Found Out She Was Pregnant for the First Time

Related Gallery