News

Jennifer Garner Shares Chicken Soup Recipe She's Worked On ‘For Years'

By Leena Tailor‍
Jennifer Garner
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement chicken can step aside -- after a years-long culinary quest, Jennifer Garner has perfected her roast chicken lemon soup!

And, she says the chicken alone is so good that it’ll make you burst you into song.

The 46-year-old cooking whiz took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slideshow of snaps documenting her kitchen adventures.

“I’ve been making this @marthastewart recipe for years,” the mom of three explained. “The roast lemon chicken alone is enough to make you sing! 🎶 You can dress it up (homemade stock) or make it in a hurry (broth from a box—don’t tell @inagarten!), whatever you do, this recipe is a sure thing.”

The post featured an array of mouthwatering snaps documenting the process, from chopping up lemons and onions and proudly posing with her cooked chicken, to adding the delicious-looking pieces to her broth.

Swipe to see! I’ve been making this @marthastewart recipe for years—the roast lemon chicken alone is enough to make you sing! 🎶 You can dress it up (homemade stock) or make it in a hurry (broth from a box—don’t tell @inagarten!), whatever you do, this recipe is a sure thing. . . . Martha Stewart’s Roast Lemon Chicken Soup Ingredients: 2 lemons, thinly sliced 6 small shallots, peeled and quartered lengthwise 1 whole 4 pound chicken (backbone and giblets removed) 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, divided Salt Pepper 6 cups chicken stock . . . 1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. 2. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon oil and season with 1 tablespoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. 3. Brush 1 tablespoon oil in the center of a rimmed baking sheet slightly larger than the size of the chicken. Slice lemons thinly and lay half of them out in a single layer on the oil. 4. Place chicken, skin side up, on the lemons. Beginning at the neck end of the breast, carefully loosen skin from flesh of breast and thighs with your fingers. Slide the remaining lemon slices under skin in a single layer. (This isn’t as scary as it sounds, go for it!) 5. Roast chicken for 20 minutes. Toss shallots with remaining teaspoon oil and scatter around chicken. Continue to roast chicken until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 degrees — appx. 25 to 30 minutes more. 6. Transfer chicken to a carving board and let chicken cool completely. Remove and discard skin, lemon under skin and bones. 7. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Mix shredded meat with the pan juices, roasted lemons and shallots from the baking sheet into a bowl. (feel free to stop here, you can’t do better than this concoction) 8. Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in chicken, lemons, shallots and pan juices, and simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. 9. Divide soup among 4 to 6 bowls. Add rice (brown is perfect) if you so desire! 🙋🏻‍♀️ 10. YUM.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Garner also added the entire Martha Stewart recipe to her post so her followers could have a crack at their own chicken soup.

The cooking pro was recently thrilled to get a birthday shout-out from another one of her culinary idols, Ina Garten, who cooked the actress a private meal on her 43rd birthday.

Garner also tags some of her social media posts #PretendCookingShow.

See more on the Peppermint star’s fun Instagram posts below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Reveals the Hilarious Secret to Her Social Media Prowess

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Celebrated Her Birthday By Turning Herself Into a Meme

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Thanks Her Bees for ‘Getting Busy’ in Funny ‘Honey Porn’ Video

Related Gallery