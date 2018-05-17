Jennifer Garner Shares Chicken Soup Recipe She's Worked On ‘For Years'
By Leena Tailor
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement chicken can step aside -- after a years-long culinary quest, Jennifer Garner has perfected her roast chicken lemon soup!
And, she says the chicken alone is so good that it’ll make you burst you into song.
The 46-year-old cooking whiz took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slideshow of snaps documenting her kitchen adventures.
“I’ve been making this @marthastewart recipe for years,” the mom of three explained. “The roast lemon chicken alone is enough to make you sing! 🎶 You can dress it up (homemade stock) or make it in a hurry (broth from a box—don’t tell @inagarten!), whatever you do, this recipe is a sure thing.”
The post featured an array of mouthwatering snaps documenting the process, from chopping up lemons and onions and proudly posing with her cooked chicken, to adding the delicious-looking pieces to her broth.