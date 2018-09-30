Gwyneth Paltrow is proudly showing off her and husband Brad Falchuk's brand-new wedding bling.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress Instagrammed a romantic snap of her and Falchuk touching hands, both sporting simple gold bands. The couple said "I do" on Saturday, with stars like Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and Robert Downey Jr. in attendance.

A source previously told ET that Paltrow's home in the Hamptons underwent a lot of work last year and she had some gardening projects done over the summer in preparation for her and Falchuk's wedding. ET's source noted that the property is completely private and secluded, with no vantage point from the road or anywhere public.

The source also said that Paltrow's kids with ex-husband Chris Martin -- Apple and Moses -- were excited for the big wedding.

"Gwyneth has included her kids in some of the planning and they can’t wait," the source said. "They adore Brad and are excited for their mom. Brad will be a wonderful husband to Gwyneth because he truly grounds her in every way."

Martin did not attend the wedding, but was in New York on Saturday where he performed at the Global Citizen Festival.

Paltrow talked about getting married again in a candid interview with Howard Stern in May.

"I think that I would like to give it a proper shot ... for myself," Paltrow told Stern about the concept of marriage. "I think there's something really beautiful about marriage. I think Brad is someone who is really intelligent, he's very emotionally intelligent. I think he's a really good person to try this with. He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."

For more on the wedding, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

From Cameron Diaz to Robert Downey Jr., See All the Stars at Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance Brad Falchuk Shares Beach Pic of the 'Timeless Beauty' in Birthday Tribute