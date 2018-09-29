Chris Martin helped calm a scared crowd at the Global Citizen Festival.

After a barrier fell down and made a loud noise, concertgoers at the New York City event on Saturday started to panic, believing it to be a gunfire attack. The 41-year-old Coldplay frontman and NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly quickly then took the stage to calm the attendees and assure everyone that no shots were fired.

"There's no need to push people out of the way. What happened was that a barrier fell down," he said in a video shared on Twitter by MSNBC. "Of course it caused people to be a little bit frightened. But nobody is trying to hurt anybody and you're all safe. I just want to tell you that. As far as I know, when you guys are ready, we can watch Janet Jackson."

Thankfully, the Central Park concert, which also saw performances by Cardi B, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and more, continued with Jackson then taking the stage.

Meanwhile, despite maintaining a close relationship with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin did not attend her wedding, which was just hours away. Paltrow and Falchuk said "I do" at the actress' Hamptons home. Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and Robert Downey Jr. were in attendance.

Paltrow and Martin -- who share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses -- were married for ten years and announced their split in March 2014.

On Wednesday, Paltrow opened up about her marriage to Martin and how "disappointed" she was that it didn't work out.

“I think Chris and I are very like-minded," the actress said during her goop Podcast. "We really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work, and we weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives."

The two, however, are still close and are enjoying being part of a blended family. Martin, on his end, is currently dating Dakota Johnson, after being linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

Hear more of what Paltrow revealed in her podcast, including how she doesn't regret using the term "conscious uncoupling" in her separation announcement, in the video below.

