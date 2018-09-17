Chris Martin honored Leonardo DiCaprio last weekend with a soulful rendition of the Titanic theme song, "My Heart Will Go On."

During the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's 20th anniversary benefit in Sonoma, California, the Coldplay rocker took the stage for several of his hits including "Something Just Like This" and "Viva La Vida," as well as the iconic 1997 Celine Dion track.

Actress and producer Roma Downey captured Martin's moving rendition from DiCaprio's past, writing on Instagram, "We love Chris Martin. He is one of the good guys with true heart. Here he is singing 'My heart Will Go On' to Leonardo DiCaprio last night in Sonoma at the @leonardodicapriofdn event."

During Martin's speech at the charity gala, which celebrated the foundation surpassing $100 million in grants for various global environmental programs, he took a moment to roast DiCaprio, specifically, the 43-year-old actor's choices in fashion.

"I studied him very closely for about five or six years and what became clear to me was his unbelievable service, his commitment to the business of cargo shorts," Martin stated just before launching into an original song about the outdated item of menswear. "This is a guy, he’s seen cargo shorts and he said, 'I’m going to save these shorts from extinction. They should have gone out about 25 years ago. I’m personally going to fund the sort of renaissances of cargo shorts.'"

The spur-of-the-moment track from Martin's major DiCaprio troll-fest was shared on social media, and you can't deny that it's pretty catchy.

Fashion choices aside, for more on DiCaprio's famous fans, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Star-Studded Beach Party Before Date Night With Camila Morrone (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg Recalls 'Basketball Diaries' Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Didn't Want Me' in the Movie

Brad Pitt Is Spending Time With Kids While Filming New Movie With Leonardo DiCaprio