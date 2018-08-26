Leonardo DiCaprio had one fun-filled Saturday!

First, he started things off with a game of volleyball on the beach outside LA. The Oscar-winner was joined by Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire, Gerard Butler and Ruby Rose for the afternoon outing.

As usual, the 43-year-old actor kept things casual in brown shorts and a grey t-shirt. He completed the laid-back look with a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses.

Later in the day, ET learned that DiCaprio took his girlfriend Camila Morrone out to eat at Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, where he rubbed elbows with another acclaimed Hollywood power player.

The Oscar winner tried his best to avoid being recognized -- but director Guillermo del Toro, also dining at the restaurant, spotted him and approached him for a quick chat. DiCaprio and del Toro spoke for around five minutes at the actor's table before the director moved his table from inside to the restaurant's patio, just two tables over from DiCaprio.

As for DiCaprio and his 21-year-old girlfriend, the source says they were careful not to flaunt any PDA while dining out together.

"There wasn't any touching, but they were definitely talking throughout the meal," the eyewitness says. "He had his head down the entire time, like he didn't want people to notice him."

When DiCaprio isn’t enjoying his weekends, he’s hard at work on Quentin Tarantino’s next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, co-starring Brad Pitt.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Most recently, Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Lorenza Izzo and Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, have been hired to join the film.

