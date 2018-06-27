Leonardo DiCaprio Shares First Pic of Him and Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio is giving fans a sneak peek at his upcoming movie!

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and co-star Brad Pitt in character for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the image, the men are leaning against a pillar in '60s garb. Pitt, 54, is sporting an all-denim outfit, while DiCaprio is wearing an orange jacket, yellow turtleneck and brown slacks.

"First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood," DiCaprio captioned the photo.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is due out August 9, 2019, follows former Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt) who are, according to the film's press release, "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore." Tarantino described the film as a "story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

The film follows the 1969 Manson Family murders, specifically that of Rick Dalton's famous neighbor, Sharon Tate. Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death.

"I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino, 55, remarked in Sony Picture's press release. "I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that [doesn’t] exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff."

DiCaprio and Pitt aren't the only famous names in the film. Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond and Scoot McNairy also have roles in the flick.

Tarantino worked with Pitt in 2009's Inglourious Basterds and with DiCaprio in 2012's Django Unchained. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will mark the first time Pitt and DiCaprio have starred in a feature film together.

