Brad Pitt Is All Smiles While Leaving 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Table Read With Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt couldn't be happier with his new gig.

The father of six was all smiles as he was spotted leaving the star-studded table read of Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. Pitt, who looked happy and healthy in a white long sleeved tee and jeans, smiled for photographers as he jumped on his motorcycle to leave the meeting.

Leonardo DiCaprio, meanwhile, looked a little more in the zone, as he exited the room with a drink in hand. The photos surfaced just as ET has learned that Al Pacino has also joined the movie's cast, playing Marvin Shwarz, the agent of Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio. The project marks the first time Pitt and DiCaprio have appeared together in a feature film.

Coleman-Rayner

Coleman-Rayner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), are struggling to make it in the movie business -- but live next to a very famous next-door neighbor, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Tate, a celebrated actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when she was killed during the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969, when disciples of cult leader Charles Manson went on a killing spree.

Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, and Damian Lewis also in the film, which is set to hit theaters Aug. 9, 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Loves Brad Pitt for Confronting Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt to Produce Movie on the Downfall of Harvey Weinstein

Related Gallery