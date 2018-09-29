Dakota Johnson Gives Out Her Phone Number at Global Citizen Festival

Dakota Johnson wants people to know that she is there for them.

The Bad Times at the El Royale star attended the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on Saturday, where she shared her phone number and told people to share their stories about sexual assault.

"I want to help you, women and girls around the world, tell your story," the 28-year-old actress said. "This is my phone number [212-653-8806]. I want you to call me and I want you to tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and I want you to tell me what you've gone through as a women or girl in the world that's been suffering."

"If we don't speak the same language, that's OK. We have a team for that,” she continued. “We’ll translate it. And if you're going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too.”

The festival benefits Global Citizen, an organization that works to combat poverty and hunger all around the world. Janet Jackson, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and The Weeknd also took the stage that day as performers.

Also at the event was Johnson’s boyfriend, Chris Martin, who during the night had to call to calm a scared crowd after a barrier fell down and many believed it to be a gunfire attack.

The 41-year-old Coldplay frontman and NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly quickly then took the stage to calm the attendees and assure everyone that no shots were fired.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Johnson played coy about her relationship with Martin. While not revealing much about their romance, she did admit that she's "very happy."

See more in the video below.

