Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still consciously coupled.

Despite recent breakup rumors, the two are still together, according to multiple reports. E! reports that the Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star are "planning to spend more time together later this summer." ET has reached out to Martin's reps for comment.

The two have kept a low profile during their entire relationship, and have yet to make a public appearance together. In April, Johnson hung out with Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, at a friend's birthday party.

"Consciously throupling," Derek Blasberg captioned his photo, which poked fun at the phrase that Paltrow used to announce her divorce from the singer.

Johnson and Martin first sparked rumors of their romance in early 2018. While both have kept their relationship private, the Fifty Shades Darker star told Tatler magazine in October that she was "not going to talk about it," before adding, "but I am very happy."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Ex-Husband Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Dax Shepard Fanboys Over Coldplay to Chris Martin's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Dakota Johnson Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Related Gallery