'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Announce Pregnancy

Jeremy Allen White has lots to celebrate!

The Shameless star made a subtle announcement on his Instagram page on Friday, wishing girlfriend Addison Timlin a happy birthday while also confirming that she's pregnant!

"Happy birthday sweetheart. You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you," he captioned an image of various Polaroids and photo strips of the adorable couple.

Meanwhile, Timlin confirmed the news with a sweet selfie, showing White cradling her bare bump with a smile.

"We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams," she captioned the shot. "Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come."

The couple previously shared the screen in the 2008 film Afterschool and are both part of the Showtime TV family. White plays Lip on the Chicago-set series, while Timlin previously appeared in Californication.

Shameless is set to return for its ninth season on Sept. 9.

Congratulations to the happy family!

