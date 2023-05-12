Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Split: What Led to Their Breakup

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's relationship is over. After news broke that Timlin filed for divorce, a source tells ET that she and White "were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce."

"They were attempting to work things out," the source says, "but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

ET previously reached out to White, 32, and Timlin, 31, for comment.

Timlin filed for divorce on Thursday, according to court docs obtained by ET. In those docs, Timlin, who's asking for spousal support, listed her and Allen's date of separation as September 1, 2022.

Interestingly, that date is before White won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Bear, and professed his love for Timlin in his acceptance speech.

"Addison Timlin," he began, "I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you've done."

The longtime couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

