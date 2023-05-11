Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale have officially filed for divorce, just weeks after announcing their separation.

In the court docs, obtained by ET, both Allen and Gale filed for divorce on April 28, which they also listed as their date of separation. They both also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

While Allen is asking for joint custody of their two daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, Gale, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, is asking that the children live primarily with her. Allen is also a dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

"Wife would show that it is in the best interest of the parties' minor children that wife be named the primary residential parent of the parties' minor children with reasonable parenting time for husband upon the divorce of the parties to this cause," the docs state regarding Gale's request.

Additionally, she is asking the "Down Home" singer to pay for her and the kids' health insurance, and requests that Allen name her as the beneficiary of his life insurance.

Gale is also asking to be awarded her own property and for an equitable division of all marital assets, as well as alimony, noting in the docs that she is "dependent" on Allen's income for her support now and in the future.

The pair's divorce filing also comes ahead of a new sexual battery lawsuit leveled against the 37-year-old country crooner. In a report published by Variety, a woman, who worked as Allen's former manager, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Tennessee federal court in which she claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol.

The woman, who is identified only as "Jane Doe" in the report, claims Allen repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over the course of 18 months as his day-to-day manager.

The woman is also suing her former employer, Wide Open Music (the management firm that discovered Allen in 2016), as well as the firm's founder, Ash Bowers, claiming the management company and Bowers were negligent. Doe claims she reported Allen's alleged verbal harassment to her boss on numerous occasions and it was only after she told Bowers that Allen allegedly raped her that Wide Open Music dropped Allen as a client, a move that quietly happened in late 2022. Bowers says the company has since gotten out of the artist representation business. Allen signed with a boutique management firm in December 2022.

Bowers tells Variety that he was unaware of "the existence of a sexual or physical relationship" between Allen and Doe until she told him about ongoing alleged physical sexual abuse during an October 2022 meeting, which was more than a year and a half after she alleged the abuse started.

In a statement to ET provided by his attorney, Allen admits to having had a "sexual relationship" with the woman suing him, but claims it was consensual for nearly two years. He also vows to "mount a vigorous defense" to Doe's claims.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," the statement reads. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Doe's lawyers deny ever demanding money, telling Variety that "the only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint."

