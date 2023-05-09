Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still Living Together Despite Divorce Filing
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still living together. Despite filing for divorce, Kim and Kroy continue to live under the same roof, separated, ET confirms.
On May 5, after 11 years of marriage, both the Bravo star and the former NFL player filed for divorce.
In his filing, Kroy wrote that he and Kim are in a "bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
Kroy is seeking the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is also asking for child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim's home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.
Meanwhile, Kim, who listed April 30 as the date of separation, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance."
Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
After the filings, which came two months after the former couple's Atlanta home was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure, ET learned that the pair put on a "united front" for everyone around them, but things hadn't been going well for a while.
"This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," one of the sources told ET before a second source claimed that, "Kim and Kroy haven't been getting along for a while."
"Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship," the second source added. "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."
