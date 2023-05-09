Andy Cohen has weighed in on Kim Zolciak-Biermann's divorce and shared that he reached out to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum following the news.

The Bravo executive producer brought up Kim's split from Kroy Biermann after over a decade together on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Tuesday, saying, "I sent my condolences because it's a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love."

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," he noted. "They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that."

Cohen continued, referencing reports of the couple's alleged financial woes, "Sorry to hear that there may be some financial issues. TMZ is reporting that they owe a million dollars to the IRS."

On Monday, in a document obtained by ET, it was revealed that Kroy filed for divorce from Kim on May 5 after 11 years of marriage, noting the two are in a "bona fide state of separation."

In the doc filed in Georgia's Fulton County, Kroy states that his marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is not seeking custody of their two older kids.

ET also learned that Kim filed her own divorce petition in Fulton County.

Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

The pair's whirlwind romance began when they met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Kroy was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The couple's love was documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on their spinoff show, Don't Be Tardy -- which featured their lavish Georgia wedding.

The filing comes two months after the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken off of the auction block due to foreclosure. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the auction of the couple's sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the home.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted in February, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Kim and Kroy defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

Following their divorce filings, ET learned that the couple put on a "united front" for everyone around them, but things haven’t been going well for a while and their growing financial issues became too much.

Sources who know Kim and Kroy were caught off guard by the divorce filing. "This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," one of the sources told ET.

A second source told ET, "Kim and Kroy haven't been getting along for a while. Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship."

The source adds that "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."

