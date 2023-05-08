The party is over for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann!

In a document obtained by ET, it's revealed that the former NFL player filed for divorce from the Don't Be Tardy star on May 5 after 11 years of marriage, noting the two are in a "bona fide state of separation."

In the doc filed in Georgia's Fulton County, Kroy states that his marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He is seeking the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is not seeking custody of their two older kids.

Kroy wants child support to be awarded on a temporary and permanent basis, and notes that he "brought certain separate property to the marriage and seeks an award of the same." Kroy is also seeking that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally and that he be awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the couple's home.

Additionally, Kroy is asking for his attorneys' fees and expenses of litigation be paid for within reason.

ET has learned that Kim filed her own divorce petition in Fulton County.

TMZ was first to report Kroy and Kim's breakup.

Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, are parents of children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Neither Kim or Kroy have spoken out about the divorce.

The pair's whirlwind romance began when they met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Kroy was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The couple's love was documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on their spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy -- which featured their lavish Georgia wedding.

The filing comes two months after the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken off of the auction block due to foreclosure. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the auction of the couple's sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the home.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted in February, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Kim and Kroy defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

Kroy last appeared on Kim's Instagram grid in February after the pair attended a football game. The former RHOA star shared a picture of her and Kroy standing alongside Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Foreclosure Auction for Georgia Home Canceled

Bethenny Frankel Drags Kim and Kroy Biermann Over Divorce and Finances

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 Trailer Is Here

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery