Bethenny Frankel is pissed!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star made a TikTok video discussing the news of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce announcement and alleged financial trouble -- and she didn’t hold back.

The 52-year-old Skinny Girl mogul says that the couple has "always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have," adding, "He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary, and they’re spending like the f**king plane is going down."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL star, listing April 30 as the date of their separation.

The pair’s split was announced after it was alleged that they owe the IRS more than $1 million, according to TMZ.

"Pay your bills. Don’t front and stunt. All show and no go #payyourbills," Bethenny captioned her video.

Bethenny feels that Kim got caught up in being a Housewife and wanted to make it look like she had more than she did.

"It’s the old Housewives model to get on the show, make no money — spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car, house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure – because you can’t f**king keep up your writing checks you can’t cash – and it’s gross," she explained.

"It’s like, what’s wrong with America? When the whole real estate bubble crashed, that was because people were just financing their houses and the whole thing imploded."

"And I heard Kim and Kroy owe a million dollars each, and it’s like, 'Good, pay the IRS!' You gotta f**king pay. You wanna play, you gotta f**king pay," she said.

Bethenny feels that the couple was always posting about their life and oversharing on social media.

"These couples that bring everybody into every single detail like they’re perfect," she said. "Everyone gets humbled real quick."

"So these two [were like] 'We're so perfect and we're so in love, and we have all this money and we're spending,' and the diamonds and this and the filters and the kids and everything."

Bethenny also feels that because the couple let fans into their lives so much, they can't ask for privacy now that things are bad.

"You invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale -- or made us believe it was -- well, guess what? We’re coming out with you, too," she said. "So no one’s gonna f**king respect your privacy at this time, because there is no privacy at this time."

"F**king hate all show and no go," she went on, adding, "I hate fronting and stunting. Pay your f**king bills, that’s all I have to say, pay your f**king bills."

Kim and Kroy’s whirlwind romance began when they met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Kroy was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The couple's love was documented on TheReal Housewives of Atlanta and on their spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy -- which featured their lavish Georgia wedding.

The filing comes two months after the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken off of the auction block due to foreclosure. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the auction of Kim’s sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the mansion.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted in February, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, this stems from Kim and Kroy defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

Kroy last appeared on Kim's Instagram grid in February, after the pair attended a football game. The former RHOA star shared a picture of her and Kroy standing alongside Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

