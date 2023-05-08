The party is over for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann!

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that the Don't Be Tardy star has filed to divorce the former NFL player after 11-years of marriage, listing the date of separation as April 30.

According to the site, Kim has stated that her and Kroy's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." In addition, the site claims that Kim filed for primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. The site also reports that the reality TV star wants to restore her maiden name and requests spousal support.

Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, are parents of children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Neither Kim or Kroy have spoken out about the divorce.

The pair's whirlwind romance began when they met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Kroy was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The couple's love was documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on their spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy -- which featured their lavish Georgia wedding.

The filing comes two months after the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken off of the auction block due to foreclosure. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the auction of Kim’s sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the home.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted in February, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Kim and Kroy defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

Kroy last appeared on Kim's Instagram grid in February, after the pair attended a football game. The former RHOA star shared a picture of her and Kroy standing alongside Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Foreclosure Auction for Georgia Home Canceled

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Deny Reports of Home Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home to Hit Auction Block After Foreclosure

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Wanting More Kids and Keeping Her Marriage Strong This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery