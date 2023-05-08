'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files for Divorce From Kroy Biermann After 11 Years of Marriage: Report
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
Prince Louis Pouts as Royal Family Waves to Crowd After Coronati…
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Inside King Charles' Coronation Concert: Katy Perry and Lionel R…
Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Alone, Skips Royal Family Process…
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla Greet the Crowd After Coron…
Taylor Swift Returns to Stage for First Time Since News of Joe A…
Why Meghan Markle Skipping King Charles' Coronation Is a 'Relief…
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Parents William and Kat…
Watch Prince William, Kate and Kids Proclaim 'God Save the King'…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Walks Off on Oussama After He Tells Her …
Lionel Richie Shares How He and Katy Perry Will Film ‘American I…
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Share Sweet Moment While S…
Kardashian Family Concerned for Khloé After Drastic Weight-Loss …
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Talks Dannielynn and Life 10 Years Aft…
King Charles’ Coronation: Why Prince Harry Will Be Seated in the…
Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46
Prince Harry Shares Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet
King Charles Ascends the Throne at Coronation
The party is over for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann!
Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that the Don't Be Tardy star has filed to divorce the former NFL player after 11-years of marriage, listing the date of separation as April 30.
According to the site, Kim has stated that her and Kroy's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." In addition, the site claims that Kim filed for primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. The site also reports that the reality TV star wants to restore her maiden name and requests spousal support.
Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, are parents of children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
Neither Kim or Kroy have spoken out about the divorce.
The pair's whirlwind romance began when they met in 2010 at a charity event. At the time, Kroy was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The couple's love was documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on their spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy -- which featured their lavish Georgia wedding.
The filing comes two months after the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken off of the auction block due to foreclosure. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the auction of Kim’s sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the home.
According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted in February, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Kim and Kroy defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.
Kroy last appeared on Kim's Instagram grid in February, after the pair attended a football game. The former RHOA star shared a picture of her and Kroy standing alongside Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Foreclosure Auction for Georgia Home Canceled
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Deny Reports of Home Foreclosure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home to Hit Auction Block After Foreclosure