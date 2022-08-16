Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana Against DUI Arrest

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is coming to her daughter, Ariana's, defense after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend. Kim took to her Instagram Story to back the 20-year-old, insisting that she not only wasn't "impaired by any substance," but claims that she's "not guilty" of any of the charges being leveled against her.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case," Kim maintained, sharing the same statement Ariana's attorney, Justin Spizman, issued to ET Sunday.

"While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana," she continued, before revealing that Ariana had consumed marijuana 24 hours before her arrest, but that she wasn't impaired by it at the time. "Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol."

Kim concluded her statement by sharing Ariana's plans to fight the charges.

"She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them," Kim added. "Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions."

Instagram/kimzolciakbiermann

Instagram/kimzolciakbiermann

Kim's statement comes just days after news broke of Ariana's arrest. According to public records obtained by ET, the social media influencer was charged with several misdemeanors, including one count of driving under the influence, improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol in Forsyth County, Georgia, on Saturday. Ariana was later released on a $5,120 bond.

According to People, Ariana was said to have been reportedly driving alongside her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, 20. According to public records, he too was arrested for an alleged DUI, along with allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

Following her arrest, Ariana's attorney told ET that his client denied the allegations and was planning to fight the charges.

Ariana first appeared on TV screens on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, appearing as the daughter of Zolciak-Biermann, alongside her older sister, Brielle Biermann. She later joined her mom and the rest of the family, including her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, and younger siblings, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, on their spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons, before coming to an end in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughters Over Plastic Surgery Claims

Brielle Biermann 'Thankful' for Support After Close Friend's Death

Kim Zolciak Biermann Reacts to NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Bravo on 'The Nightcap' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery