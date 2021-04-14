Brielle Biermann is continuing to mourn the loss of her close friend, Ethan McCallister, who was killed earlier this month in a hit-and-run in Atlanta. The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram to share photos from what appears to be Ethan's memorial, saying that she's "thankful for family and friends" during this hard time.

"I am so thankful for my family and friends🖤 thank you all for the kind messages... I’ve read them all," Brielle shared next to a series photos of family and friends dressed in black. "While losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone thru, I am finding comfort knowing how much love and support I have🖤."

The morning after Ethan's death, both Brielle and her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, took to Instagram to express their sadness over the tragedy.

Brielle posted a photo of her "best friend," expressing how sick to her stomach she was over the accident.

"You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything," the 24-year-old wrote. "There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission... make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!!"

She added that they hadn't spent one weekend apart this whole year, expressing, "How am i supposed to go anywhere without you?" She concluded by writing, "God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again."

Kim also posted a selfie of Ethan and Brielle, writing, "We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts. You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known ❤️ Always willing to help anyone anywhere."

She added that she will "make sure justice is served," before sharing details on the tragedy and encouraging people to call the Atlanta police if they had any information. The reality star also posted his family's GoFundMe page for Ethan's memorial.

Atlanta police told 11Alive that Ethan was taken to the hospital, where he died after being hit by a car. Police are still looking for the driver.

