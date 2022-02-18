Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking up for her daughters! The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram this week, sharing split images of her daughters Brielle, 24, and Ariana, 20, from when they were children to present day after they received online criticism and were accused of having plastic surgery.

"Wow I can’t even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!!" Kim wrote. "Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid a** comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"

Kim went on to slam the plastic surgery rumors, writing, "My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!! Ariana has worked her a** off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn’t chew food for months ….. so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd!!"

She added that her girls are "even more beautiful on the inside" urging her commenters to think before writing negative things under her photos next time.

"Sending love and light to you all! It’s obvious some of you really need it 😘😘," she concluded the post.

Fellow Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi commented on Kim's post, writing, "People are so miserable in their own lives that they have to come for those who are not. Your girls are beautiful inside & out! I love what a Mamma Bear you are 💪🏻 I am the same! Keep shining my friend ❤️"

The post came after Kim shared an image of her daughters at the Super Bowl, writing, "My babies @briellebiermann @arianabiermann Time to come home now I’m really missing u 2."

Prior to the family's show, Don't Be Tardy, coming to a close, Kim told ET that her family spent thousands daily on glam.

"It's a couple thousand dollars a day, for sure," Kim said in October 2020. "That's just the makeup and the styling of the hair. Not the wig itself, or the clothes."

"Hair itself, I probably have about $8,000 worth of hair on my head right now," Brielle said at the time. "Everywhere I go it's, 'Oh my god, you're Kim’s daughter. Oh my god, it's Kim's daughter. I love her.' I'm like, OK, well, what about me, you know? I’m on the TV show, too."

