Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Ariana Biermann, is denying allegations that she was drunk driving after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday.

According to public records obtained by People, the 20-year-old social media influencer was charged with several misdemeanors, including one count of driving under the influence, improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol in Forsyth County, Georgia. Ariana has since been released on a $5,120 bond, per the outlet.

Also per People, Ariana was said to have been reportedly driving alongside her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, 20. He too was arrested for an alleged DUI, along with allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

In a statement to ET, Ariana's attorney, Justin Spizman, revealed that the reality TV star was involved in a "minor fender bender" but maintained that she was not "impaired by alcohol" while driving.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI," Spizman said in the statement. "Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case."

"She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them," he added.

Ariana first appeared on TV screens on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, appearing as the daughter of Zolciak-Biermann, alongside her older sister, Brielle Biermann. She later joined her mom and the rest of the family, including her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, and younger siblings KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane on their spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons, before coming to an end in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughters Over Plastic Surgery Claims

Brielle Biermann 'Thankful' for Support After Close Friend's Death

Kim Zolciak Mourns the Death of Family Friend in Heartbreaking Post

Kim Zolciak Biermann Reacts to NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Bravo on 'The Nightcap' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery