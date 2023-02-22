Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughters, Brielle and Ariana, are slamming reports that their family home in Alpharetta, Georgia will soon hit the auction block following its foreclosure.

"Don’t believe everything you hear," Ariana, 21, told TMZ after landing at Los Angeles' LAX airport Wednesday, adding that it's all a big "misunderstanding."

What's more, Ariana said, is that she and her sister had just slept at their mom's home Tuesday night and still have all their belongings there.

"We even packed our clothes to come here from her house," Ariana said. "Everything is still there. We all live there."

Brielle, 25, also noted that their family had "gone through this already in November" when rumors first surfaced that their home was foreclosed on.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted Feb. 15, Truist Bank will auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy, defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

ET has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.

Per Zillow, the sprawling 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home that sits on 1.78 acres is now worth approximately $2,780,900. She gave a tour of the home back in 2015 on her Bravo series, Don't Be Tardy.

While Kim has yet to come out and speak on the latest rumblings, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum did take to social media to flaunt her lavish estate, and even shared a video of Kroy vacuuming one of the home’s seven bedrooms in nothing but his boxers.

She did, however, set the record straight about foreclosure rumors in November, once again hopping online, where she addressed "haters" suggesting she sold her home for a paltry $257,000.

"OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in the video captured by the Instagram account @BravoHousewives (via People)." If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

She didn't end there. Zolciak-Biermann went on to say that she'd be there for Christmas and that she'd be there in May for her birthday.

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f***ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time."

