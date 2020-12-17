Lip Gallagher is having babies in real life! Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and his wife, Addison Timlin, welcomed their second child on Dec. 12.

The 29-year-old doting mom announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of the couple's newborn along with a lengthy caption.

"Dolores Wild White- born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1,000 prayers and we are in love with her," Addison wrote before thanking her family and medical staff. "Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side- shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month ❤️ The biggest love and gratitude to the greatest doctor on planet earth @drthaisaliabadi for getting us here safely and @drsteverad for scrubbing in too 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom- you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby."

The new mother of two first announced she was expecting back in October by posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while carrying 2-year-old daughter Ezer and Jeremy grinning for the camera. She also shared a sweet picture from her and the 29-year-old actor's 2019 wedding, this time with her husband carrying their daughter.

"Well, the difference a year makes," Addison wrote. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."

Addison and Jeremy aren't the only ones who have expanded their families this year. For more baby news, check out the video below.

