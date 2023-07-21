Jeremy Allen White is staying fit amid his divorce. On Friday, the 32-year-old star of The Bear was photographed showing off his muscles in Studio City, California.

White went shirtless post-workout, wearing only shorts that hit him mid-thigh and a baseball cap, as he put his toned abs, arms and legs on fully display.

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

White's latest outing came two months after his wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce. At the time, a source told ET that Timlin and White attempted to work things out before deciding to split.

"Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce," the source said. "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

The longtime couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

In a May Instagram post, Timlin opened up about her life as a mom following her and White's split.

"Co-parent[ing] is not how I pictured it. It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard," she wrote. "It's not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful."

"But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," Timlin continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."

She concluded, writing, "Being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."

