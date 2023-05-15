Yes, chef, the cooks are back in the kitchen! FX released the trailer for The Bear season 2 on Monday, promising simmering tensions in the back of the house at everyone's favorite Chicago restaurant.

"This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean," Chef Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, says at the beginning of the teaser. "This is going to be a destination spot," Sydney, Carmy's sous-chef, played by Ayo Edebiri, adds. In the background, sounds of a kitchen boiling over with nerves grow louder.

Season 1 of FX's beloved show ended with Carmy's announcement that he would close The Original Beef, the family restaurant that he returned home to Chicago to save. In its place, he and Sydney will develop The Bear, opening soon.

The show's season 2 trailer hints that The Bear's development doesn't go smoothly.

"Still thinking chaos menu?" Sydney asks Carmy, to which he says yes, "but thoughtful." On top of the restaurant's development, Carmy also appears to still be struggling with the suicide of his older brother. "I'm trying to start from a place of positivity," he says midway through the teaser.

Per The Bear's season 2 logline, the kitchen team's attempt at a new restaurant means everyone "undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning."

The season 2 trailer references Carmy and his family's budgetary issues, and a rush to open the new restaurant in six months. Sydney calls the timeline "cocky," and Carmy's sister, Sugar (Abby Elliott) tell him it's "crazy."

"The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well," the logline continues. "As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The trailer also gives fans a first glimpse at season 2's new character, played by Molly Gordon. Though the name and nature of Gordon's character are still under wraps, it seems she may play someone from Carmy's past.

"How has your life been, Berzatto?" Gordon asks White, who appears thrown off by her arrival.

Meanwhile, several other fan-favorite characters head to culinary school in preparation for The Bear's opening, including longtime Beef line cooks Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson). Main cast members Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Matty Matheson will also return for the second season, and Variety reported last month that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will join for season 2 as a guest star.

White won Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance in The Bear season 1. The series was also named one of AFI's Top 10 Programs of the Year and took home honors at the Independent Spirit Awards, Writers Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, along with recognition for Edebiri. FX first revealed the season 2 release in an ad that played during the Oscars telecast in March.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu on June 22.

