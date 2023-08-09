Ayo Edebiri has thoughts about The Bear's fan theories. The actress speaks up about her feelings regarding a Carmy and Sydney romance in The Hollywood Reporter's latest cover story.

"It's really not our thought process when we're making the show," Edebiri tells THR of the potential for a love story between the show's two protagonists. The interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) who teams up -- and oftentimes butts heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Edebiri). The two start as partners in pursuit of saving Carmy's late brother's restaurant, The Original Beef, but later move their efforts to the development of their own restaurant, The Bear.

Though the two characters are close friends from the beginning, some fans launched rumors of a potential romance between the them. Edebiri says that she understands such theories "can be part of a show’s culture," but adds that she doesn't believe fans will "get what they want."

In season 2, Edebiri says her hardest work came during the third episode, when Sydney embarks on a food tour across Chicago.

"It was just two weeks of shooting me eating food and being in the cold, and I was by myself and missing everybody," she says. "That's the hardest type of acting for me, where it's like, you’re a person, by herself, being vulnerable. There are 40 teamsters around and I'm just by myself in front of everybody."

The Bear season 1 received an impressive 13 Emmy nominations for its first season last month, making Edebiri's face one of the most well-known on television. Ahead of any season 3 announcements, she now also stars in the films Theater Camp and Bottoms.

"I had no framework for this kind of career, but I think a little bit of delusion is healthy here," Edebiri says. "Because we're doing a delusional thing. A career in the arts? It's delusional."

As her career skyrockets, she's focused on staying present. "I'm at a place where my life has opened up in all these different ways, and I'm trying to be there for it, to be an active participant in my whole life and be OK with making mistakes," she says. "The biggest thing I've learned is that you have to rely on people. You can’t do this on your own."

