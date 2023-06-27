The Bear, FX's acclaimed dramedy about a fine-dining chef who takes over his late brother's failing Chicago sandwich shop, has returned with a stellar -- and even more delicious -- season 2. Adding to all the excitement and drama in the new episodes are a number of previously unannounced guest stars, from Jamie Lee Curtis to John Mulaney to Oliva Colman, who all make unexpected -- but very notable -- appearances throughout.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, the put-upon chef who returned home in the wake of his brother, Michael's (Jon Bernthal), suicide. After taking over The Original Beef, Carmy clashes with longtime staffers, including Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), Neil (Matty Matheson) and Marcus (Lionel Boyce), while also trying to build the confidence of his new sous chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

Rounding out the cast -- and Carmy's extended family -- are Abby Elliott as his sister, Natalie, Chris Witaske as her husband, Pete, and Oliver Platt and the Berzatto siblings' uncle, Jimmy, while Molly Gordon joins season 2 as Carmy's ex-girlfriend, Claire.

Although season 1, which ended with Carmy closing The Original Beef to open a high-end dining experience dubbed The Bear, featured Broadway star Amy Morton, Joel McHale and Molly Ringwald in key guest roles, season 2 upped the ante with even more A-list performers. With The Bear now streaming on Hulu, here's a guide to all the guest stars that appeared onscreen in season 2.

Robert Townsend

FX

Townsend, the longtime actor/director and one-time star of The WB's The Parent 'Hood, appears in season 2 as Sydney's father, whom she feels pressured to impress with the opening of their new restaurant.

Episodes: 2, "Pasta," 8, "Bolognese," 9, "Omelette," 10, "The Bear"

Will Poulter

FX

The British actor, who has previously appeared in Dopesick and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, plays Luca, a Copenhagen-based chef who trains Marcus after Carmy and Sydney decide to send their budding pastry chef to Denmark to flesh out his culinary experience.

Episode: 4, "Honeydew"

Alex Moffat

FX

The former Saturday Night Live star joins season 2 as Josh, a new staffer hired to work at The Bear and work under Tina, who has been made the restaurant's new sous chef.

Episodes: 4, "Honeydew," 8, "Bolognese," 9, "Omelette," 10, "The Bear"

Bob Odenkirk

FX

The 60-year-old Better Call Saul star appears in season 2's flashback episode as Uncle Lee, who is part of the extended family that joins the Berzattos during a tension-filled and emotional holiday feast, which also sees him squaring off with Michael.

Episode: 6, "Fishes"

Jamie Lee Curtis

FX

The recent Oscar winner makes a surprise – and another award-worthy – appearance as the Berzatto matriarch, Donna, who is revealed to have a drinking problem in addition to other extreme emotional issues that are revealed throughout an unexpected holiday evening.

Episodes: 6, "Fishes," 10, "The Bear"

Sarah Paulson

FX

The Emmy-winning actress, who is known for her many roles on Ryan Murphy's many FX series, plays Michelle Berzatto, the cousin of Michael, Carmy and Natalie. Like many of the guest stars in season 2, she makes her sole appearance (as a guiding light for Carmy) in the holiday flashback episode.

Episode: 6, "Fishes"

John Mulaney

The longtime comedian makes a rare onscreen acting cameo as Michelle's boyfriend, Steven, who ends up explaining what the Feast of the Seven Fishes means as the family prepares to dig into the meal made by Donna.

Episode: 6, "Fishes"

Gillian Jacobs

FX

The former Community star plays Richie's ex-wife, Tiffany Jerimovich, first appearing in the flashback episode, which shows her pregnant with their daughter, and again in the Richie-centric episode that follows, filling out his previously untold backstory.

Episodes: 6, "Fishes," 7, "Forks"

Olivia Colman

FX

The current queen of prestige TV, thanks to roles in The Crown, Heartstopper and Secret Invasion, adds The Bear to her list by playing Chef Terry, who runs a high-dining establishment akin to Alinea and other restaurants where Richie spends time learning discipline and new techniques.

Episode: 7, "Forks"

Other appearances in season 2 includes Never Have I Ever's Adam Shapiro as Ever Chef de Cuisine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rene Gube as Ever GM, Sarah Ramos from Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as Jessica as well as actors Andrew Lopez and Ricky Staffieri as Garrett and Theodore, respectively.

Seasons 1 and 2 of FX's The Bear are now streaming on Hulu.

