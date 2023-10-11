Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, have struck a custody deal that will allow him to spend time with his kids if he complies with several stipulations, which includes undergoing alcohol testing five days a week.

According to court documents obtained by ET, The Bear star and Timlin have agreed to joint custody of their two daughters -- Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 -- so long as he undergoes Soberlink testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to prove he is not intoxicated while he's around his children.

Soberlink is a portable professional-grade breathalyzer with wireless connectivity that uses state-of-the-art technology. It includes built-in safeguards such as facial recognition software to ensure that only the person ordered to be tested can use the device.

For the purposes of this stipulation, the court documents state, a compliant test is defined as a test where no alcohol is detected, and White's identity is confirmed. A positive test is defined as a test where alcohol is detected, whereas a non-compliant test is defined as a positive test for alcohol or where White's identity is declined and not verified.

In the event that White has a non-compliant or positive test and his custody time is terminated, attorneys for both parties shall meet and confer within seven days to determine the next steps for custodial time. It's also noted in the court documents that the alcohol tests can produce false-positive results.

Under "test confirmation and retesting," it states White and Timlin acknowledge that if the first test is compliant then a re-test is not required. However, the estranged couple both understand "that if there is a positive test, Soberlink considers the first test to be a screening test and will prompt [White] to retest in 15 minutes."

The court documents continue, "Retesting helps determine whether the source of alcohol was due to consumption or accidental exposure (e.g., mouthwash). Positive tests will only result in non-compliance if the first positive test is verified with a missed or positive retest."

What's more, White's also been ordered to attend individual therapy at least once a week and attend not less than two Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings each week. In turn, Timlin may request proof of completion of AA meetings and weekly therapy and he shall provide proof within three days of her request.

As part of this custody agreement, White and Timlin both agree that either parent can be present at any of their children's activities, such as soccer games, performances, or any other event.

According to the court documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, White and Timlin also have a mediation session slated for January 2024 regarding the terms of this custody agreement. As far as when he'll have custody of his children, White and Timlin hammered out an exact schedule that includes at least four days a week. As far as the holidays are concerned, the court documents state White and Timlin "shall meet and confer and cooperate in good faith to share custodial time with the children during the holidays."

It was back in May when White and Timlin called it quits, after she filed for divorce. According to the divorce filing obtained by ET, Timlin listed the date of separation as Sept. 1, 2022. Interestingly enough, this was before White won the Best Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year and professed his love for her during his acceptance speech.

A source previously told ET that Timlin and White attempted to work things out before deciding to split.

"Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce," the source said. "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

White, who portrays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the critically acclaimed Hulu series, and Timlin met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

They've remained friendly since the split, and were even photographed embracing each other while attending their daughter's soccer game back in July.

