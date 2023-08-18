Jeremy Allen White has one word for Alexa Demie. The star of The Bearcouldn't help but comment on a sexy new video of the Euphoria actress, in which she strips off a denim jacket and prances around a bedroom, kitchen and hallway in lingerie.

The sultry clip serves as part of an ad campaign for Calvin Klein and was shared by the famed photography team Inez and Vinoodh. "Go and Make that Hallway your Runway !" the caption reads.

White, 32, was among the post's top comments, simply writing: "Wow."

Demie, also 32, did not appear to respond to his remark, but issued her own comment on the post by sharing three heart emojis.

White recently split from his wife and the mother of his two children, Addison Timlin, with the latter filing for divorce in May. In her filing, Timlin listed the date of separation as Sept 1, 2022.

The former couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

Last month, the estranged pair was seen holding each other at their 4-year-old daughter's soccer game in Los Angeles. In photos snapped at the match, White appeared to wrap his arms around the Life Like actress as he kissed her head.

Just over a week later, White was spotted kissing and hugging actress-model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles.

The star also recently enjoyed a friendly meal with his The Bear co-star, Ayo Edebiri.

"Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce," a source previously told ET at the time of his breakup from Timlin. "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

For her part, Demie has been linked to musician Christian Berishaj -- but has managed to keep her personal life largely out of the spotlight.

"I'm such a private person," she said in a 2019 interview with InStyle. "I've gotten this since high school -- girls would never speak to me and I think that's why I didn't have a lot of friends. Then, when I would finally speak to them, they would be like, 'Oh, you're not a b***h.' I think just because, in high school especially, I was very introverted, and if I don't know you, I can be really shy. I'm either a complete introvert or a complete extrovert. I'm nice. Say hi."

