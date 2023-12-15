Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía continue to fuel dating rumors.

The Iron Claw star and singer packed on some serious PDA during their Thursday night outing in Los Angeles. They stepped out for dinner, though they arrived separately. Before entering the restaurant, they were seen hugging and passionately making out while enjoying a cigarette before making their way inside the joint.

After dinner, White and Rosalía walked around and enjoyed another smoke break, which led to some playful banter and some more PDA before leaving the restaurant together.

The outing comes just weeks after White, star of the hit FX series The Bear, and Rosalía were spotted hanging out together in West Hollywood and then again at a farmers market in Los Angeles. During that outing, captured in photos posted by TMZ, White could be seen holding a huge bouquet of flowers while Rosalía smiled as they walked together. They had also been seen enjoying a smoke break.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

White's apparent new relationship comes just months after he was seen spending time with actress-model Ashley Moore, and they were not shy about showing plenty of PDA during their L.A. outing in August. That particular outing is interesting considering that just a week prior he was spotted sharing a special moment with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, while at their daughter's soccer game.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

As for Rosalía, the new relationship comes four months after she broke her silence following the announcement that she and Rauw Alejandro had ended their engagement.

The "Con Altura" singer took to her Instagram Story to shut down any speculation regarding their split.

"I love, respect and admire Rauw," she wrote on the note shared via her Instagram Story in Spanish. "I'm not paying attention to the movies," she added, referencing the gossip surrounding the breakup. "We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for understanding and respecting."

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

While Alejandro said there have been "many issues" that led the couple to call off their engagement, it was never because of any infidelity or a "third person."

"There are many issues that exist that can cause a rupture, but in ours it was never the fault of a third person or infidelity," he shared at the time. "During this space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, there has been a rise of erroneous and wild allegations, and for the respect that I have for her, our families, and everything that we lived together, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue seeing how they intend to destroy the most realest love history that God has allowed me to live. With nothing else to add, to my fans, I love you very much, thank you for being here."

RELATED CONTENT: