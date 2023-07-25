Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Their Engagement

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have called it quits. Four months after the singers announced their engagement, People confirms that they have split up.

A source tell the outlet that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

ET has reached out to Rosalía and Alejandro's reps, with Rosalía's rep not commenting on the news.

The power couple first went public with their relationship in September 2021. ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, and Alejandro gushed that a romance like theirs "doesn't happen often."

"We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment," he added.

The duo announced their engagement in March, sharing the happy news in the music video for their song, "Beso," which appeared on their joint EP, R&R.

In an interview with Billboard shortly thereafter, Rosalía spoke about her relationship with her then-fiancé.

"I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers," she told Alejandro. "For me, our relationship is first, and then there's everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."

