Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Rosalía Praises Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro and Reacts to Viral Gum…
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
JoJo Siwa SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage’…
Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…
'Sister Wives': Kody Questions Daughter Mykelti About Christine'…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor a…
Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash for Saying GAC Family Is Foc…
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…
Cristiano Ronaldo Remembers How He Told His Kids Their Baby Brot…
'90 Day Fiancè: Libby's Sister and Andrei Have an Intense Fight!…
James Marsden Calls Christina Applegate a 'Warrior' Amid Her MS …
Tia Mowry Reveals How She Knew It Was Time to End Her Marriage t…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Life as New…
Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
"You know, something like this, if you are able to share it with people that you love -- I'm here with him, with my sister -- to me, this makes it even like the emotion bigger," Rosalía shared. "Everything feels much better, and I enjoy it more."
The 30-year-old songstress -- who is nominated in several categories at this year's ceremony -- also reflected on how their relationship influences their music.
"I think definitely, definitely. I think that we share a lot of time together so that always gets reflected somehow, in what we do," she explained.
For Alejandro -- who is also nominated in numerous categories this year -- sharing the moment with his ladylove is "really special."
"I think this thing doesn't happen often," he said of their romance. "We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment."
He also credited Rosalía for his on-point red carpet style, explaining that he always lets her weigh in on what he's gonna wear for these kinds of events.
"She has a good eye, and I always let her, all the time, decide," he said, adding with a laugh, "I don't want any problems!"
Apart from possibly walking away with new trophies, both artists are also set to perform during Thursday's big show.
The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. Check out the night's full list of winners here!
RELATED CONTENT:
Rosalía Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with SKIMS
Rauw Alejandro on ‘Complicated’ Process of Collaborating With Girlfriend Rosalía (Exclusive)
Rosalía Makes Colorful, Striking 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut
Rauw Alejandro Reveals If He'll Make Music With Girlfriend Rosalía