SKIMS has had quite the year. From the release of the brand's first-ever swimwear collection to being featured on the cover of Kim Kardashian's sexy Sports Illustrated debut, the shapewear brand has already managed to make major waves in the fashion space — and the latest SKIMS campaign is helping to continue the brand's ascension even more.

The shapewear company — and notable brainchild of Kardashian herself — just debuted its first-ever bilingual campaign, which will now include the distribution of content in both English and Spanish. Perhaps the most noteworthy detail of all: SKIMS tapped Grammy-award-winning Spanish singer-songwriter, Rosalía, to serve as the face of the cozy collection.

"Rosalía's willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world," said Kardashian in a press release. "I'm especially excited that she's wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection — they're classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in."

The collection — which features a wide array of comfortable loungewear pieces, bras and underwear — also marks the first-ever fashion campaign for Rosalía, who modeled the plush styles in newly released photos for the collab.

"They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time," said Rosalía. "I'm so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."

Whether you're looking to elevate your WFH 'fits this season or just simply need some cozier loungewear staples to add to your closet, these Rosalía-approved SKIMS pieces will help you feel comfortable (and cute) all summer long.

