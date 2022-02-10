It's official: bucket hats are officially back (that is, if they were ever out of style to begin with). From Rihanna and Megan Fox to Rosalía, Hailey Bieber and more, Hollywood's hottest celebs are all in on the trend and are once again serving up major style inspo.

Even in the thick of winter, bucket hats are proving their versatility as an accessory. Whether you're pairing the statement piece with a casual everyday look or you're dressing the hat up to pair with a more evening style, a great bucket hat can really go with anything. And the proof is in the wide array of celebrities who are adding their own flair to the trend -- from the beach to the streets of New York.

These quirky hats are the perfect accessory to shop for winter, spring and beyond -- as they help to add something a little unexpected to your go-to looks for a casual day out or night on the town. Shop ET Style's top bucket hat picks, with inspiration from Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars. Plus, check out everything that TikTok made us buy, and other products that are celeb-approved.

Rihanna

RiRi paired a fuzzy bucket hat with a curve-hugging pink slipdress. The fact that she totally pulled it off shouldn't be any surprise. The GRAMMY winner has been sporting faux fur hats for over a year now. Rihanna has no problem dressing the trendy accessory up or down; she was spotted in New York City in February 2020 wearing a green fluffy bucket hat with jeans, sneakers and a casual jacket.

After her last fluffy hat outing this week, Nasty Gal saw a 400% spike in demand for similar styles -- and the brand currently has a dupe on sale for just $11.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Megan Fox

Megan Fox's style comeback has probably been our favorite comeback over the last few years. The stylish celebrity recently sported a fuzzy, multi-colored bucket hat and matching coat combo while on vacation in Italy with Machine Gun Kelly.

GET THE LOOK:

Rosalía

If you didn't already know that you could style a bulky bucket hat with a sexy slip dress, then Rosalía just proved with her latest Instagram post that the hat really can go with anything.

GET THE LOOK:

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to the bucket hat trend. From pairing classically colored styles with oversized blazers to rocking them as a beach accessory, the supermodel proves this hat is versatile and in-style in any season.

GET THE LOOK:

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals New Collab

The ‘It’ Bag Loved by Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid is On Sale Right Now

The Coolest Crocs Celebs Love: Score an Exclusive Deal to Get 15% Off

Frasier Sterling Sale: Last Day to Save on Celeb-Worn Jewelry

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Leggings Are 30% Off at Alo Yoga