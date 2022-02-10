Shopping

8 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Shop and Style Like Rihanna, Rosalía, Megan Fox and More Celebs

By ETonline Staff
Pierre Suu/GC Images

It's official: bucket hats are officially back (that is, if they were ever out of style to begin with). From Rihanna and Megan Fox to Rosalía, Hailey Bieber and more, Hollywood's hottest celebs are all in on the trend and are once again serving up major style inspo.

Even in the thick of winter, bucket hats are proving their versatility as an accessory. Whether you're pairing the statement piece with a casual everyday look or you're dressing the hat up to pair with a more evening style, a great bucket hat can really go with anything. And the proof is in the wide array of celebrities who are adding their own flair to the trend -- from the beach to the streets of New York.

These quirky hats are the perfect accessory to shop for winter, spring and beyond -- as they help to add something a little unexpected to your go-to looks for a casual day out or night on the town. Shop ET Style's top bucket hat picks, with inspiration from Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars. Plus, check out everything that TikTok made us buy, and other products that are celeb-approved

Rihanna

RiRi paired a fuzzy bucket hat with a curve-hugging pink slipdress. The fact that she totally pulled it off shouldn't be any surprise. The GRAMMY winner has been sporting faux fur hats for over a year now. Rihanna has no problem dressing the trendy accessory up or down; she was spotted in New York City in February 2020 wearing a green fluffy bucket hat with jeans, sneakers and a casual jacket. 

After her last fluffy hat outing this week, Nasty Gal saw a 400% spike in demand for similar styles -- and the brand currently has a dupe on sale for just $11. 

Rihanna is seen on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Pierre Suu/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat
Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat.png
NastyGal
Nasty Gal Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat
There's nothing wrong with winter white in the summer. 
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Frankies Bikinis Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine
Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine.png
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine
A cool yellow for your day at the pool, the beach, or anywhere. 
$75

Megan Fox

Megan Fox's style comeback has probably been our favorite comeback over the last few years. The stylish celebrity recently sported a fuzzy, multi-colored bucket hat and matching coat combo while on vacation in Italy with Machine Gun Kelly.

GET THE LOOK:

Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat.png
Amazon
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
A cow-print version can be dressed up or dressed down. 
$15
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat Winter Warmer Fisherman Cap.png
Amazon
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat
This snakeskin print will add something extra to any look. 
$17

Rosalía

If you didn't already know that you could style a bulky bucket hat with a sexy slip dress, then Rosalía just proved with her latest Instagram post that the hat really can go with anything.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Ego Bucket Hat
Ego bucket hat in gray faux fur.png
ASOS
ASOS Ego Bucket Hat
Lilac is the perfect color to match your summer wardrobe. 
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Bucket Hat in Green With Daisy Embroidery
1 ASOS DESIGN fluffy bucket hat in green with daisy embroidery.png
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Bucket Hat in Green With Daisy Embroidery
The daisy detailing is so sweet. 
$8 (REGULARLY $23)

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to the bucket hat trend. From pairing classically colored styles with oversized blazers to rocking them as a beach accessory, the supermodel proves this hat is versatile and in-style in any season.

GET THE LOOK:

Hand Crocheted Bucket Hat
Hand Crocheted Bucket Hat
Etsy
Hand Crocheted Bucket Hat
Keep your style in check with this bucket hat that mirrors a style loved by Hailey Bieber.
$29
Vans Hankley Checkerboard Bucket Hat
Vans Hankley Checkerboard Bucket Hat
ASOS
Vans Hankley Checkerboard Bucket Hat
It doesn't get any more cool than a checkered Vans bucket hat in a black and white pattern.
$30$18

