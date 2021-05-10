Shopping

Halle Berry Calls These Sweaty Betty Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

By ETonline Staff
Halle Berry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Berry is sharing her favorite products on Amazon, including a must-have legging! The actress has teamed up with the online retailer's Halo fitness band to launch her fitness collection, Respin.

The Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings are featured in "Halle's Everyday Essentials." The black leggings are made from a stretchy, supportive and sweat-wicking fabric that keep you comfortable and dry, while sculpting the butt. Amazon is home to many celebrity-approved items, including the viral booty-lifting legging Lizzo has worn to Jessica Alba's tried-and-true staples.

In addition to the Halle Berry leggings, the actress' list of favorites has various style, workout, beauty and home items. Her top picks include a facial ice roller, sport detergent, ceramic latte cups and a cast iron grill. The Oscar-winning star often shares her exercise routines on social media from a boxing workout to yoga. The Hollywood icon has previously revealed her skincare regimen step by step on her Instagram account.

Ahead, shop the legging Halle loves, along with more of her go-to products, on Amazon.

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Amazon
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple.
$108 AT AMAZON
rē•Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Waist Slimmer
Respin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection Waist Slimmer
Amazon
rē•Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Waist Slimmer
Wrap this waist trainer belt from Halle's collection while you exercise to increase sweat to help burn more calories. Available in 10" and 12". 
$16 AT AMAZON
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller
Amazon
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller
Stick this ice roller in the freezer and massage it onto the face to help reduce puffiness in the morning. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Save $52 on Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon. 
$197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
The Laundress Sport Detergent
The Laundress Sport Detergent
Amazon
The Laundress Sport Detergent
The Laundress Sport Detergent is specifically made to use for activewear and swimwear. 
$55 AT AMAZON
Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups
Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups
Amazon
Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups
Pre-order these beautiful double-wall ceramic cups for your latte, smoothie or water. 
$25 AT AMAZON
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill
Halle counts the Le Creuset cast iron grill pan as an everyday cooking essential. 
$100 AT AMAZON

