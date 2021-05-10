Halle Berry is sharing her favorite products on Amazon, including a must-have legging! The actress has teamed up with the online retailer's Halo fitness band to launch her fitness collection, Respin.

The Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings are featured in "Halle's Everyday Essentials." The black leggings are made from a stretchy, supportive and sweat-wicking fabric that keep you comfortable and dry, while sculpting the butt. Amazon is home to many celebrity-approved items, including the viral booty-lifting legging Lizzo has worn to Jessica Alba's tried-and-true staples.

In addition to the Halle Berry leggings, the actress' list of favorites has various style, workout, beauty and home items. Her top picks include a facial ice roller, sport detergent, ceramic latte cups and a cast iron grill. The Oscar-winning star often shares her exercise routines on social media from a boxing workout to yoga. The Hollywood icon has previously revealed her skincare regimen step by step on her Instagram account.

Ahead, shop the legging Halle loves, along with more of her go-to products, on Amazon.

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings Amazon Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple. $108 AT AMAZON Buy Now

rē•Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Waist Slimmer Amazon rē•Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Waist Slimmer Wrap this waist trainer belt from Halle's collection while you exercise to increase sweat to help burn more calories. Available in 10" and 12". $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller Stick this ice roller in the freezer and massage it onto the face to help reduce puffiness in the morning. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Save $52 on Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon. $197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

The Laundress Sport Detergent Amazon The Laundress Sport Detergent The Laundress Sport Detergent is specifically made to use for activewear and swimwear. $55 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups Amazon Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups Pre-order these beautiful double-wall ceramic cups for your latte, smoothie or water. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill Halle counts the Le Creuset cast iron grill pan as an everyday cooking essential. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

