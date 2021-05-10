Halle Berry Calls These Sweaty Betty Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
Halle Berry is sharing her favorite products on Amazon, including a must-have legging! The actress has teamed up with the online retailer's Halo fitness band to launch her fitness collection, Respin.
The Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings are featured in "Halle's Everyday Essentials." The black leggings are made from a stretchy, supportive and sweat-wicking fabric that keep you comfortable and dry, while sculpting the butt. Amazon is home to many celebrity-approved items, including the viral booty-lifting legging Lizzo has worn to Jessica Alba's tried-and-true staples.
In addition to the Halle Berry leggings, the actress' list of favorites has various style, workout, beauty and home items. Her top picks include a facial ice roller, sport detergent, ceramic latte cups and a cast iron grill. The Oscar-winning star often shares her exercise routines on social media from a boxing workout to yoga. The Hollywood icon has previously revealed her skincare regimen step by step on her Instagram account.
Ahead, shop the legging Halle loves, along with more of her go-to products, on Amazon.
