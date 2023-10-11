The first days of fall have arrived, and they are truly a breath of fresh air. Fall is a great time to run – for beginners and advanced runners alike. The sticky, humid days of exercising outdoors are gone, making now the perfect time to upgrade your workout footwear.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently make the lists for best running shoes. The cushioned running sneaker is an ultra-comfortable favorite, thanks to its signature cloud-like sole and solid arch support. Just in time to enjoy running in the new season, Adidas Utraboost running shoes are majorly on sale at Amazon. The running shoes for women are up to 59% off during Amazon October Prime Day.

The Adidas Ultraboost is a max-cushioned, heavy-duty trainer for easy and recovery runs. Known for their comfort, sleek style and versatility, Adidas Ultraboosts can be worn for running errands, running to meet friends for a coffee, or actually going for a run. Not only are they comfortable and smooth-riding, but Ultraboosts are also quite attractive. Celebs from Harry Styles and Justin Bieber to Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle have all worn Ultraboosts.

Run — don't walk — to catch the best Prime Day sneaker deals for men and women. Ultraboosts and more Adidas shoes are currently steeply discounted, so you can give your beat-up running shoes a break and snag a new pair for the fall season.

