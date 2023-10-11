Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Adidas Ultraboost Deals: Save Big on Best-Selling Running Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Ultraboosts
Adidas
By Dania Nasib
Published: 11:46 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Keep moving this fall and snag best-selling Adidas Ultraboost running shoes majorly on sale during Prime Day.

The first days of fall have arrived, and they are truly a breath of fresh air. Fall is a great time to run – for beginners and advanced runners alike. The sticky, humid days of exercising outdoors are gone, making now the perfect time to upgrade your workout footwear

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently make the lists for best running shoes. The cushioned running sneaker is an ultra-comfortable favorite, thanks to its signature cloud-like sole and solid arch support. Just in time to enjoy running in the new season, Adidas Utraboost running shoes are majorly on sale at Amazon. The running shoes for women are up to 59% off during Amazon October Prime Day. 

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Available in more than 20 different colors, choose your favorite Ultraboost 22 and get up to 59% off.

$190 $77

Shop Now

adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $122

Shop Now

The Adidas Ultraboost is a max-cushioned, heavy-duty trainer for easy and recovery runs. Known for their comfort, sleek style and versatility, Adidas Ultraboosts can be worn for running errands, running to meet friends for a coffee, or actually going for a run. Not only are they comfortable and smooth-riding, but Ultraboosts are also quite attractive. Celebs from Harry Styles and Justin Bieber to Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle have all worn Ultraboosts. 

Run — don't walk — to catch the best Prime Day sneaker deals for men and women. Ultraboosts and more Adidas shoes are currently steeply discounted, so you can give your beat-up running shoes a break and snag a new pair for the fall season.

adidas Men's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Racer Tr21 Running Shoes.

$75 $45

Shop Now

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper.

$70 $50

Shop Now

adidas Women's Racer Tr23 Sneaker

adidas Women's Racer Tr23 Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Women's Racer Tr23 Sneaker

The adidas Women's Racer Tr23 Sneaker offers both style and comfort, with a breathable fabric upper and a traction-enhancing sole.

$80 $61

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 $42

Shop Now

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

The slip-on construction with elastic straps offers a sock-like feel. 

$70 $37

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Sneakers for Men on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

The Best Sneakers for Men on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Best Sneakers for Women on Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Sneakers for Women on Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 46% Off at Amazon Right Now

Style

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 46% Off at Amazon Right Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

Best Jackets for Women on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Best Jackets for Women on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Best Men's Jacket Deals During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Men's Jacket Deals During Amazon's October Prime Day

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear During October Prime Day

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Tags: