Fall is in full swing and, sooner or later, you're going to need to break out those layers to stay comfortable once the temperatures start to plummet. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a quality jacket or coat, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here through October 11 with massive deals on all things outerwear.

Winter is coming, so take advantage of the last Prime Day sale of the year by finding a jacket that will keep you cozy throughout the chillier days ahead. Quality coats filled with feathers and fancy warming technologies often come with a higher price tag, which is why this Amazon sales event is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days, you can get high-quality outerwear at a fraction of the cost.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Coat Deals

Whether you need a lightweight puffer, leather jacket, wool coat, or waterproof windbreaker, Amazon has what you're looking for. Popular brands including Columbia, Eddie Bauer, Cole Haan, Levi's, and even Oprah-approved Orolay are all majorly discounted right now. We've found the best women's coats to shop during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.

Ahead shop designer finds and trending styles that will keep you not only cozy but also fashionable this fall and winter.

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Women's Outerwear

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Dubbed one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019, this Orolay coat is now on sale for 40% off. It comes in a variety of colors, all filled with duck down and duck feathers to keep you extra warm. $180 $110 Shop Now

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. $130 $92 Shop Now

Venustas Heated Jacket for Women Amazon Venustas Heated Jacket for Women For those who feel the winter cold down to their bones, they may need a bit more help than what a traditional winter coat can offer. This coat from Venustas comes with a battery-heated jacket that can provide extra warmth for up to eight hours. $150 $105 Shop Now

Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket Amazon Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket With an oversized fur hood and shiny puffy material, this long coat is super fashionable. The fabric is water and wind resistant, so it can withstand low temperatures and the nasty weather of winter. $90 $72 Shop Now

