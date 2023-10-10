Don't be left out in the cold. Shop impressive savings on fall outerwear during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happening now.
Fall is in full swing and, sooner or later, you're going to need to break out those layers to stay comfortable once the temperatures start to plummet. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a quality jacket or coat, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here through October 11 with massive deals on all things outerwear.
Winter is coming, so take advantage of the last Prime Day sale of the year by finding a jacket that will keep you cozy throughout the chillier days ahead. Quality coats filled with feathers and fancy warming technologies often come with a higher price tag, which is why this Amazon sales event is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days, you can get high-quality outerwear at a fraction of the cost.
Shop October Amazon Prime Day Coat Deals
Whether you need a lightweight puffer, leather jacket, wool coat, or waterproof windbreaker, Amazon has what you're looking for. Popular brands including Columbia, Eddie Bauer, Cole Haan, Levi's, and even Oprah-approved Orolay are all majorly discounted right now. We've found the best women's coats to shop during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.
Ahead shop designer finds and trending styles that will keep you not only cozy but also fashionable this fall and winter.
The Best October Prime Day Deals on Women's Outerwear
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Dubbed one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019, this Orolay coat is now on sale for 40% off. It comes in a variety of colors, all filled with duck down and duck feathers to keep you extra warm.
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials' longline puffer coat comes in so many colors and sizes XS-6X.
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat
This versatile coat from Eddie Bauer will work for all kinds of occasions. It is waterproof to be worn on rainy days and the WEATHEREDGE technology can keep you warm on the coldest days, but take out the inner lining and this trench coat also works as a light jacket.
Legendary Whitetails Women's Anchorage Parka
Feel super cozy in this sherpa-lined coat with generous amounts of polyfill insulation. Not only is it waterproof, but it also has four pockets to satisfy all your on-the-go storage needs.
Calvin Klein Women's Double Breasted Belted Rain Jacket with Removable Hood
"I love this coat!" one reviewer praised this tie-waist raincoat. "It’s long so it keeps you very dry, the hood is optional, and it’s so flattering and stylish! I’ll probably buy this coat in another color of it goes on sale again. Highly recommend!"
Venustas Heated Jacket for Women
For those who feel the winter cold down to their bones, they may need a bit more help than what a traditional winter coat can offer. This coat from Venustas comes with a battery-heated jacket that can provide extra warmth for up to eight hours.
Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket
With an oversized fur hood and shiny puffy material, this long coat is super fashionable. The fabric is water and wind resistant, so it can withstand low temperatures and the nasty weather of winter.
Calvin Klein Women's Long Packable Anorak Jacket
Water-resistant and packable, this anorak can be worn alone or layered over a down puffer for extra warmth.
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Knee Length Puffer Coat
On sale for under $60, this quilted knee-length puffer coat is a major steal.
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.
Calvin Klein Women's Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
Available in standard and plus sizes, this packable down jacket will keep you snuggly and stylish all season long.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
RELATED CONTENT: