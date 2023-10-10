Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here. The 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members features tons of beauty essentials, including Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes. RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is 20% off and we suggest you hurry as the popular eyelash serum is only on sale for October 10 and 11, 2023.

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the effects of the RevitaLash lash serum. In an interview with Allure, the royal revealed, "I also use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." This lash conditioner is rarely on sale, but you can now save $30 with this Prime Day deal.

The vegan and cruelty-free formula is the only ophthalmologist lash serum available, according to the brand. RevitaLash uses their proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals, including biotin, botanicals, amino acids and peptides. Not only does the serum help with lengthening the lashes, it also targets breakage and brittleness by conditioning the hairs to become softer, stronger and healthier-looking. One tube will last for three months with daily usage.

Markle isn’t alone in her love for RevitaLash, with the serum counting Kim Kardashian among its fans, too. The Duchess' favorite eyelash-enhancing serum comes in a three-month supply. Once a day, just apply a thin brush stroke directly to your eyelashes.

