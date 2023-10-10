Beauty & Wellness

Meghan Markle's Eyelash Serum for Longer Lashes Is On Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle
Mark Cuthbert/Getty
By Amy Lee
Updated: 5:44 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Save 20% on the powerful Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here. The 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members features tons of beauty essentials, including Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes. RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is 20% off and we suggest you hurry as the popular eyelash serum is only on sale for October 10 and 11, 2023. 

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the effects of the RevitaLash lash serum. In an interview with Allure, the royal revealed, "I also use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." This lash conditioner is rarely on sale, but you can now save $30 with this Prime Day deal.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Amazon

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes. 

$152 $122

Shop Now

The vegan and cruelty-free formula is the only ophthalmologist lash serum available, according to the brand. RevitaLash uses their proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals, including biotin, botanicals, amino acids and peptides. Not only does the serum help with lengthening the lashes, it also targets breakage and brittleness by conditioning the hairs to become softer, stronger and healthier-looking. One tube will last for three months with daily usage. 

Markle isn’t alone in her love for RevitaLash, with the serum counting Kim Kardashian among its fans, too. The Duchess' favorite eyelash-enhancing serum comes in a three-month supply. Once a day, just apply a thin brush stroke directly to your eyelashes. 

Shop more of the Meghan Markle's go-to makeup, skincare and haircare products. And while you're at it, don't forget to check out more amazing beauty deals from the Prime Big Deal Days sale event before they're gone Thursday. 

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Tags: