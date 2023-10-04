From a new Laneige lip mask flavor to an intoxicating Burberry perfume, here are the best fall 2023 beauty launches.
Fall is officially here, and there are so many new beauty products to try this season. With chillier days on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routines — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. That's why we've done the comparison shopping and tracked down the best new beauty to try out this season.
Our favorite brands — Briogeo, ILIA and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this fall with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a fun lip product, and Hailey Bieber's beauty line, Rhode Skin, just dropped its TikTok-approved Peptide Lip Treatment in new tinted shades.
Want to protect your skin from drying out in brisk fall air? Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury just launched a complexion-perfecting gel moisturizer with up to 100 hours of hydration. Briogeo is also adding to its repertoire with a detoxifying pre-shampoo treatment to refresh your strands and remove buildup. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase to cozy up with this fall, Kayali's Oudgasm Rose Oud is bound to become your new signature scent.
Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products that fall 2023 has to offer.
Best New Skincare Products of Fall 2023
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream Refillable Gel Moisturizer with Niacinamide
Changing temperatures call for plenty of moisture to keep your skin from drying out, and Charlotte Tilbury's new fragrance-free moisturizer promises 100 hours of hydration plus niacinamide for pore reduction.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask in Caramel Apple
Laneige's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask is now available in a tasty new caramel apple scent for fall.
ILIA The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser
ILIA's new foaming facial cleanser gently removes dirt, oil, makeup and impurities while promoting a healthy pH to help maintain your skin's barrier.
The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum
If your skin is on the drier side, it will need all of the support it can get to make it through biting fall and winter temps. Add this barrier-supporting serum to your skincare routine to soothe dryness, reduce redness and prevent water loss, according to the brand.
Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel
Banish blemishes with Fenty Beauty's first-ever acne spot treatment powered by salicylic acid.
Best New Makeup Products of Fall 2023
Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Tint
Hailey Bieber's TikTok-famous peptide lip treatment is now available in four tinted shades: ballet pink Ribbon, warm nude Toast, bright berry Jelly and rich brown espresso.
MERIT Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow
Many eyeshadows claim to be long-lasting, but MERIT's Solo Shadow is the real deal. Its easy-to-blend cream-to-powder formula is said to last up to eight hours without creasing, and comes in so many stunning shades.
Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
"I've never had a concealer match my skin almost perfectly (and I've tried many), nor blend in to a perfect finish," one reviewer praised this concealer. "It's hydrating without being overly glowy, and dries down perfectly even without powder. I am SHOOK to say the least."
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil
This new lip oil from Saie keeps your lips soft and hydrated with a non-sticky, high-shine finish.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer
TikTok is already obsessed with HAUS LABS' long-wearing concealer for its impressive shade range and non-comedogenic formula.
Best New Hair Products of Fall 2023
Briogeo Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Tea Tree Buildup Detox Spray
Like a renewing toner for your hair, Briogeo's refreshing tea tree and charcoal spray is now Amazon's No. 1 new scalp treatment for its ability to soothe itchiness and gently remove product buildup.
Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Hair Mask with Hyaluronic Acid
An infusion of squalane and hyaluronic acid delivers long-lasting hydration to your strands for shinier, softer hair.
Olaplex No. 5P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Purple Conditioner
If you dye your hair blonde, you know how difficult it can be to keep it healthy. Celeb-loved Olaplex's new blonde-enhancing conditioner tones while providing much-needed moisture for color-treated hair.
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Moisture Hair Milk
Treat your curls to a nourishing infusion of amla oil, agave nectar and Irish moss from Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty.
Shark Beauty SmoothStyle™ Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother
Streamline your styling routine with this easy-to-use heated comb. The SmoothStyle features three low-heat drying modes for wet hair and one heated ceramic plate mode for dry hair to help create a bouncy blowout with minimal heat damage.
Best New Perfumes for Fall 2023
Kayali Oudgasm Rose Oud 16
Bold and sensual, the standout fragrance from Kayali's new Oudgasm collection is this Bulgarian rose and smoky oud scent brightened by top notes of lemon, pear and geranium.
Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum
Nothing says sweater weather quite like wrapping yourself up in the warm, comforting blanket of vanilla and lavender aromas from Burberry's brand new Goddess perfume.
CREED Carmina Eau de Parfum
Creed's latest fragrance launch is the pinnacle of luxury with notes of rare saffron, juicy black cherry, feminine rose and cashmere wood.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne
Sofia Richie's favorite scent for fall is this new launch from Jo Malone London: an elegant blend of ripe green pears, soft sweet pea and powdery white musk.
Parfums De Marly Althair Eau de Parfum
TikTok-adored French perfume house Parfums de Marly just launched our dream fall scent: a love letter to Bourbon vanilla complemented by orange blossom, cinnamon, praline and musk. While it's technically a men's fragrance, we think anyone can pull off this woodsy gourmand.
