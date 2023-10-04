Fall is officially here, and there are so many new beauty products to try this season. With chillier days on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routines — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. That's why we've done the comparison shopping and tracked down the best new beauty to try out this season.

Our favorite brands — Briogeo, ILIA and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this fall with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a fun lip product, and Hailey Bieber's beauty line, Rhode Skin, just dropped its TikTok-approved Peptide Lip Treatment in new tinted shades.

Want to protect your skin from drying out in brisk fall air? Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury just launched a complexion-perfecting gel moisturizer with up to 100 hours of hydration. Briogeo is also adding to its repertoire with a detoxifying pre-shampoo treatment to refresh your strands and remove buildup. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase to cozy up with this fall, Kayali's Oudgasm Rose Oud is bound to become your new signature scent.

Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products that fall 2023 has to offer.

Best New Skincare Products of Fall 2023

The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum Sephora The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum If your skin is on the drier side, it will need all of the support it can get to make it through biting fall and winter temps. Add this barrier-supporting serum to your skincare routine to soothe dryness, reduce redness and prevent water loss, according to the brand. $17 Shop Now

Best New Makeup Products of Fall 2023

Best New Hair Products of Fall 2023

Best New Perfumes for Fall 2023

