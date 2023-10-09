The start of fall is prime time for a beauty routine overhaul. Whether you need to stock up on new products for the colder weather or are due for a new bottle of an old favorite, the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale just launched, and the deals are almost too good.

Now through Wednesday, October 11, you can get up to 25% off thousands of skincare and hair care products with the code FRIENDS. Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, FOREO and Estee Lauder are just a few of the fan-favorite brands on sale at SkinStore, allowing you to refresh your entire skincare regimen while saving big.

From best-selling under-eye patches such as Peter Thomas Roth's Hydra-Gel patches to Elemis' celeb-loved dynamic facial resurfacing pads, the deals are nearly endless. And contrary to the retailer's name, there are also tons of hair, makeup and nail must-haves from Christophe Robin, NUDESTIX, OPI and more.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale that you won't want to miss.

