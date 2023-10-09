Sales & Deals

Last Days to Shop the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale: Save up to 25% on Skincare Favorites for Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:40 AM PDT, October 9, 2023

Until October 11, this SkinStore sale has huge deals on must-have skincare products from Elemis, Peter Thomas Roth, FOREO and more

The start of fall is prime time for a beauty routine overhaul. Whether you need to stock up on new products for the colder weather or are due for a new bottle of an old favorite, the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale just launched, and the deals are almost too good.

Now through Wednesday, October 11, you can get up to 25% off thousands of skincare and hair care products with the code FRIENDS. Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, FOREO and Estee Lauder are just a few of the fan-favorite brands on sale at SkinStore, allowing you to refresh your entire skincare regimen while saving big.

From best-selling under-eye patches such as Peter Thomas Roth's Hydra-Gel patches to Elemis' celeb-loved dynamic facial resurfacing pads, the deals are nearly endless. And contrary to the retailer's name, there are also tons of hair, makeup and nail must-haves from Christophe Robin, NUDESTIX, OPI and more.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale that you won't want to miss.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula
SkinStore

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula

Achieve longer and fuller lashes within a matter of months using this revitalizing serum, designed to enhance both thickness and length.

$68 $51

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
SkinStore

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

$55 $41

with code friends

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
SkinStore

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.

$68 $51

With Code FRIENDS

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator
SkinStore

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator

Wander Beauty's top-rated blush and highlighter duo glides on the skin like butter and blends easily for a natural-looking finish.

$38 $29

with code friends

Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1oz

Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1oz
SkinStore

Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1oz

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora have praised this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19 $15

with code Friends

Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil

Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil
SkinStore

Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil

Restore dry, damaged hair with Christophe Robin's top-rated regenerating mask, infused with prickly pear oil for extra shine.

$69 $52

with code friends

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Pads

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Pads
SkinStore

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with these best-selling facial pads, formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex for gentle exfoliation. 

$64 $48

with code friends

FOREO LUNA™ 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

FOREO LUNA™ 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
SkinStore

FOREO LUNA™ 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

This soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219 $164

with code friends

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
SkinStore

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse

St. Tropez's Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse allows you to control the depth of your tan. Wait one hour for a light sunkissed look or up to three hours for a deeper, darker bronze. 

$46 $35

with code friends

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
SkinStore

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.

$46 $37

with code friends

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
SkinStore

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte

Sofia Richie's wedding day makeup look included this NUDESTIX cream blush, according to her makeup artist.

$35 $26

with code friends

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++
SkinStore

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++

Protect your skin from the sun's rays — and signs of aging — with Murad's broad spectrum mineral formula.

$69 $55

with code friends

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
SkinStore

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Did you know you can treat your hair to caviar? This formula helps revitalize dull and brittle hair, and it locks in color for dyed hair.

$104 $78

with code FRIENDS

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturiser

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturiser
SkinStore

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturiser

Indulge your skin with Estée Lauder's revitalizing moisturizer, made with 99% naturally derived hibiscus and moringa extracts.

$103 $77

with code friends

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment
SkinStore

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment

Apply OPI's beloved Nail Envy treatment to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.

$18 $14

with code friends

