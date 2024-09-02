The best deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale include mattresses, patio furniture and more up to 65% off.
Labor Day is here, and just about every retailer under the sun is offering massive savings on a slew of products to usher in the unofficial end of the season. Walmart is closing out the summer with thousands of Labor Day deals across nearly every category starting as low as 25 cents.
Right now, you can wrap up your holiday weekend shopping at Walmart's Labor Day sale and save up to 65% on kitchen appliances, back-to-school tech, TVs, luxury beauty products and so much more. Walmart is offering rollbacks on everything from the Samsung Frame TV and Apple AirPods to Drew Barrymore's kitchen line and patio furniture.
Whether it’s time for an end-of-summer home refresh or you’re looking to save on a new laptop before the new semester of classes begins, there's no time like now to save on all the essentials. As always, long holiday weekends like Labor Day represent a good time to buy big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture. The Walmart Labor Day 2024 deals include best-selling mattresses from Serta and Cocoon by Sealy for a better night's rest.
With so many rollbacks, it can quickly feel overwhelming trying to hunt down the perfect deals. That's why we went ahead and found all the best Walmart Labor Day deals for you. Ahead, check out the products worth shopping today.
Best Walmart Labor Day Furniture Deals
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Save $150 on this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline.
Best Walmart Labor Day Mattress Deals
Cocoon by Sealy 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Enjoy a soft, premium gel memory foam mattress made with innovative layers to cradle you as you sleep. The white, stretch-knit cover is built with spun poly fibers designed to be breathable and help keep you comfortable throughout the night.
Serta 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Serta combined its durable foam core, transitional support foam, and cooling gel memory foam all into one mattress. This trio makes three sturdy, comfortable, and cool layers for comfortable sleep.
Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
AirTags are a super easy way for you to keep track of and find your belongings. Attach one to your keys, wallet, luggage and more, and then track them all in the Find My app.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Xbox Series X
Save on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV
Save $300 on this TCL Q5 Class Smart TV enabled with Google Chromecast Built-in.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition)
Create your own island paradise with this Isabelle’s Aloha themed Nintendo Switch Lite. The system features a lovely coral color, a white leaf pattern on the back, and a cute leaf design on the front, inspired by the Animal Crossing series. A full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also included.
Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save over $130 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces up to one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
More Walmart Labor Day Deals to Shop Now
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Gear up for an unforgettable cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.
