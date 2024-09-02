Labor Day is here, and just about every retailer under the sun is offering massive savings on a slew of products to usher in the unofficial end of the season. Walmart is closing out the summer with thousands of Labor Day deals across nearly every category starting as low as 25 cents.

Right now, you can wrap up your holiday weekend shopping at Walmart's Labor Day sale and save up to 65% on kitchen appliances, back-to-school tech, TVs, luxury beauty products and so much more. Walmart is offering rollbacks on everything from the Samsung Frame TV and Apple AirPods to Drew Barrymore's kitchen line and patio furniture.

Whether it’s time for an end-of-summer home refresh or you’re looking to save on a new laptop before the new semester of classes begins, there's no time like now to save on all the essentials. As always, long holiday weekends like Labor Day represent a good time to buy big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture. The Walmart Labor Day 2024 deals include best-selling mattresses from Serta and Cocoon by Sealy for a better night's rest.

With so many rollbacks, it can quickly feel overwhelming trying to hunt down the perfect deals. That's why we went ahead and found all the best Walmart Labor Day deals for you. Ahead, check out the products worth shopping today.

Best Walmart Labor Day Furniture Deals

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. $600 $194 Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Mattress Deals

Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack Walmart Apple AirTag - 4 Pack AirTags are a super easy way for you to keep track of and find your belongings. Attach one to your keys, wallet, luggage and more, and then track them all in the Find My app. $99 $75 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,400 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $246 Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. $39 $20 Shop Now

More Walmart Labor Day Deals to Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $88 Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

