35 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals 2024: Shop End-of-Summer Savings on Furniture, Cookware, TVs and More

Walmart Labor Day
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:28 AM PDT, September 2, 2024

The best deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale include mattresses, patio furniture and more up to 65% off.

Labor Day is here, and just about every retailer under the sun is offering massive savings on a slew of products to usher in the unofficial end of the season. Walmart is closing out the summer with thousands of Labor Day deals across nearly every category starting as low as 25 cents. 

Right now, you can wrap up your holiday weekend shopping at Walmart's Labor Day sale and save up to 65% on kitchen appliances, back-to-school tech, TVs, luxury beauty products and so much more. Walmart is offering rollbacks on everything from the Samsung Frame TV and Apple AirPods to Drew Barrymore's kitchen line and patio furniture.

Shop Walmart's Labor Day Deals

Whether it’s time for an end-of-summer home refresh or you’re looking to save on a new laptop before the new semester of classes begins, there's no time like now to save on all the essentials. As always, long holiday weekends like Labor Day represent a good time to buy big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture. The Walmart Labor Day 2024 deals include best-selling mattresses from Serta and Cocoon by Sealy for a better night's rest.

With so many rollbacks, it can quickly feel overwhelming trying to hunt down the perfect deals. That's why we went ahead and found all the best Walmart Labor Day deals for you. Ahead, check out the products worth shopping today.

Best Walmart Labor Day Furniture Deals

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $194

Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $180

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$500 $280

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$185 $110

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Walmart

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Save $150 on this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline. 

$240 $90

Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Mattress Deals

Cocoon by Sealy 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Cocoon by Sealy 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Walmart

Cocoon by Sealy 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Enjoy a soft, premium gel memory foam mattress made with innovative layers to cradle you as you sleep. The white, stretch-knit cover is built with spun poly fibers designed to be breathable and help keep you comfortable throughout the night. 

$799 $384

Shop Now

Serta 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Serta 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Walmart

Serta 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Serta combined its durable foam core, transitional support foam, and cooling gel memory foam all into one mattress. This trio makes three sturdy, comfortable, and cool layers for comfortable sleep.

$549 $378

Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

AirTags are a super easy way for you to keep track of and find your belongings. Attach one to your keys, wallet, luggage and more, and then track them all in the Find My app.

$99 $75

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,400

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$350 $159

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,660

Shop Now

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $448

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$2,457 $1,396

Shop Now

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV
Walmart

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV

Save $300 on this TCL Q5 Class Smart TV enabled with Google Chromecast Built-in.

$500 $198

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $246

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition)

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition)
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition)

Create your own island paradise with this Isabelle’s Aloha themed Nintendo Switch Lite. The system features a lovely coral color, a white leaf pattern on the back, and a cute leaf design on the front, inspired by the Animal Crossing series. A full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also included.

$200 $159

Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $99

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $143

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $67

Shop Now

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Walmart

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$74 $49

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Walmart

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save over $130 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces up to one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

$579 $448

Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$610 $40

Shop Now

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum
Walmart

Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$165 $49

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$22 $10

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39 $20

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $58

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $42

Shop Now

More Walmart Labor Day Deals to Shop Now

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
Walmart

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

$174 $120

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $88

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.

$63 $26

Shop Now

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Walmart

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner

Gear up for an unforgettable cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.

$875 $349

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

