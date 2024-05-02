Curating an aesthetically pleasing kitchen worthy of a magazine page just got easier, thanks to Drew Barrymore. The actress and host is bringing an unexpected color from nature to the countertops, which was inspired by the porcini mushroom.

The fresh, neutral, Porcini Taupe is the newest shade offered for Barrymore's best-selling brand, Beautiful, which delivers dreamy kitchen appliances and beloved cookware. Aside from the pleasing porcini color with a modern matte finish, these products offer high quality at an affordable price point. Whether you're a culinary genius or someone who likes charming and chic home decor (or both!), you'll want to check out this new shade quickly as Barrymore's releases are known for selling out fast.

These new-hued products will not only look stunning on your kitchen counter but also make great Mother's Day gifts, Graduation gifts, or Father's Day gifts for the home chefs on your shopping list. They'll come in handy for those big meals with family and friends.

Barrymore's affordable kitchen line offers everyday staples but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance—especially when offered in Porcini. From air fryers and slow cookers to full cookware sets, you can add a few kitchen essentials to your own countertop or upgrade your mom's for Mother's Day.

Other New Additions to Barrymore's Beautiful Collection

Barrymore has recently added a few additions to her Beautiful line outside of the Porcini colorway. Check out the other impressive releases below.

Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart Walmart Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart A wheeled kitchen cart is the accessory you didn't know you needed. Use it as extra countertop and prep space, serve your guests from it anywhere in the home, or easily style it as a bar cart with its built-in hanging wine glass holders. $368 $298 Shop Now

