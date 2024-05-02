Shop
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a New Color
Walmart
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:03 AM PDT, May 2, 2024

Reaching kitchen aesthetic goals just got easier with Barrymore's latest Walmart launch. Shop the new color ahead of Mother's Day.

Curating an aesthetically pleasing kitchen worthy of a magazine page just got easier, thanks to Drew Barrymore. The actress and host is bringing an unexpected color from nature to the countertops, which was inspired by the porcini mushroom.

Shop Beautiful's New Porcini Shade

The fresh, neutral, Porcini Taupe is the newest shade offered for Barrymore's best-selling brand, Beautiful, which delivers dreamy kitchen appliances and beloved cookware. Aside from the pleasing porcini color with a modern matte finish, these products offer high quality at an affordable price point. Whether you're a culinary genius or someone who likes charming and chic home decor (or both!), you'll want to check out this new shade quickly as Barrymore's releases are known for selling out fast.

These new-hued products will not only look stunning on your kitchen counter but also make great Mother's Day gifts, Graduation gifts, or Father's Day gifts for the home chefs on your shopping list. They'll come in handy for those big meals with family and friends.

Barrymore's affordable kitchen line offers everyday staples but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance—especially when offered in Porcini. From air fryers and slow cookers to full cookware sets, you can add a few kitchen essentials to your own countertop or upgrade your mom's for Mother's Day.

Shop Beautiful's New Porcini Colorway

Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer

Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer
Walmart

Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer

Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix all kinds of ingredients and tackle your baking projects. 

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display
Walmart

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display

Cook up breakfast in an instant with this sleek and stylish 2-slice toaster. It comes with seven different cooking options, so you can toast your bread according to your personal taste.

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Walmart

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touchscreen programmable coffee maker that's pretty in porcini.

Beautiful Slim Espresso Maker with 20-Bar Pressure

Beautiful Slim Espresso Maker with 20-Bar Pressure
Walmart

Beautiful Slim Espresso Maker with 20-Bar Pressure

Skip the coffee shop and have your morning brew at home with this elegant espresso maker.

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Walmart

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line looks and performs like the expensive models but at a more affordable price point.

Beautiful Easy-Prep Electric Can Opener

Beautiful Easy-Prep Electric Can Opener
Walmart

Beautiful Easy-Prep Electric Can Opener

Along with opening your tin cans at the press of a button, there is a bottle opener hidden on the back of this electric can opener.

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's home line. Ideal for serving five to seven people, the Beautiful Air Fryer promises to preheat food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

Beautiful Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker

Beautiful Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker
Walmart

Beautiful Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker

Whip up a delicious brunch for mom this Mother's Day with the help of this countertop-worthy waffle maker.

Other New Additions to Barrymore's Beautiful Collection

Barrymore has recently added a few additions to her Beautiful line outside of the Porcini colorway. Check out the other impressive releases below.

Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart

Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart
Walmart

Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart

A wheeled kitchen cart is the accessory you didn't know you needed. Use it as extra countertop and prep space, serve your guests from it anywhere in the home, or easily style it as a bar cart with its built-in hanging wine glass holders.

$368 $298

Shop Now

Beautiful Scallop Glass Water Glasses (Set of 4)

Beautiful Scallop Glass Water Glasses (Set of 4)
Walmart

Beautiful Scallop Glass Water Glasses (Set of 4)

There's something about sipping out of an elegant glass that makes your beverage that much more fun to sip.

Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw

Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw
Walmart

Beautiful 24oz No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw

Featuring a double wall to keep drinks cold for 24 hours, this stainless steel tumbler is exactly what you need whether at home or on the go.

$19 $13

Shop Now

Beautiful Modern Dots 12 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Beautiful Modern Dots 12 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Walmart

Beautiful Modern Dots 12 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Elevate your dinnerware with these whimsical cornflower blue plates and bowls. 

Beautiful Scallop Stoneware Dinnerware 12 Piece Set

Beautiful Scallop Stoneware Dinnerware 12 Piece Set
Walmart

Beautiful Scallop Stoneware Dinnerware 12 Piece Set

Add a touch of sophistication to your table with these statement-making black scalloped plates.

 

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

