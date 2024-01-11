Don't miss out on these incredible air fryer deals from Amazon.
If you aspire to relish healthy delights in the new year, incorporating an air fryer into your kitchen's arsenal opens the door to endless possibilities. Cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's with the help of an air fryer oven.
Right now, Amazon has several incredible deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more. Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of the fresh and seasonal vegetables, crispy potatoes and decadent desserts you could serve up this winter with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win!
Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Instant Pot 6 Quart Air Fryer Oven
This best-selling air fryer incorporates EvenCrisp technology and customizable programs for preparing wings, vegetables, potatoes, cookies and more.
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart.
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
Cook all of your favorites — fries, meats, fish, pizza and even cake — with this sleek air fryer that TikTok loves. Take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to eight cooking presets.
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster.
Philips Essential Airfryer XL
The Philips Essential Airfryer XL features Rapid Air technology to provide crispy perfection with 90% less fat.
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.
Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
The Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.
Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven
Save on this incredible toaster oven plus air fryer combo and start cooking with any of the seven settings for healthier food with crisp finishes.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: