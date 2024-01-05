Upgrade your kitchen in the new year with the latest appliances from Drew Barrymore's stylish collection at Walmart.
When it comes to New Year's resolutions, cooking more is one you can easily keep. Now that 2024 has arrived, it is a great time to upgrade your kitchen with the essentials for delicious snacks, meals and even coffee.
Sometimes the greatest motivation to cook is simply having gorgeous cookware that you can't help but take out of your cabinets. Drew Barrymore's aptly named kitchenware line, Beautiful, has been dropping new affordable appliances that are sure to make adorable additions to any countertop.
Shop Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Most recently, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has released a single-serve coffee maker that grinds whole beans instead of using pods. If you're hoping to make healthy smoothies to reach your health and fitness goals, there is also a new 12-piece personal blender set that will do just the trick.
Ahead, shop the latest launches from Drew designed to make your kitchen routine so much easier.
Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker
Hot or iced. Whole beans or grounds. Just choose the size of your cup and preferred brew strength for the perfect cup of coffee every morning. The integrated grinder will auto-grind the precise amount of coffee you want to drink.
Beautiful Personal Blender Set with 12 Pieces
Drew's personal blender will be your go-to for smoothies, sauces, salsas and more. Take your smoothies anywhere in the 16oz To-Go Travel cup with handle and Drew's signature No Drippy Sippy flexible straw and twist-off lid.
Beautiful 3 Qt Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology
If you have limited counter space, this 3-quart air fryer is small but mighty. The kitchen essentials boasts 4 presets - Air Fry, Bake, Roast, and Reheat.
Along with Barrymore's new launches, she has some more seriously stylish kitchen gadgets and accessories that would get you excited to cook more this year. Whether you're looking to refresh a worn-out kitchen appliance or aiming for an entire kitchen overhaul, find our top picks from Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line below.
Shop More Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful by PUR 12-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher
The pearly white icing finish and gold details make this a filtration water pitcher unlike any we've seen before.
Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
Prep the water for French presses or hot morning tea with this simple one-touch electric tea kettle available in six shades.
Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Fluff up cream cheese frosting for pumpkin muffins or knead pizza dough with this stand mixer offered in seven stunning colors.
Beautiful 2-Speed Immersion Blender
Immersion blenders are versatile for any kitchen. Create silky smooth soups for fall with this easy-to-use appliance.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Upgrade your pots and pans with this 12-piece matching set that includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, a dutch oven and four cookware protectors.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touch-screen programmable coffee maker.
Beautiful XL Electric Griddle
Grill up a breakfast platter for the whole family on this electric griddle.
Beautiful 6qt Programmable Slow Cooker
Start dinner before you even head out to work with this slow cooker.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
