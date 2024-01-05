Home

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line Launches New Appliances for 2024

Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchenware
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:16 AM PST, January 5, 2024

Upgrade your kitchen in the new year with the latest appliances from Drew Barrymore's stylish collection at Walmart.

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, cooking more is one you can easily keep. Now that 2024 has arrived, it is a great time to upgrade your kitchen with the essentials for delicious snacks, meals and even coffee. 

Sometimes the greatest motivation to cook is simply having gorgeous cookware that you can't help but take out of your cabinets. Drew Barrymore's aptly named kitchenware line, Beautiful, has been dropping new affordable appliances that are sure to make adorable additions to any countertop.

Shop Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Most recently, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has released a single-serve coffee maker that grinds whole beans instead of using pods. If you're hoping to make healthy smoothies to reach your health and fitness goals, there is also a new 12-piece personal blender set that will do just the trick. 

Ahead, shop the latest launches from Drew designed to make your kitchen routine so much easier. 

Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker

Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker

Hot or iced. Whole beans or grounds. Just choose the size of your cup and preferred brew strength for the perfect cup of coffee every morning. The integrated grinder will auto-grind the precise amount of coffee you want to drink.

Beautiful Personal Blender Set with 12 Pieces

Beautiful Personal Blender Set with 12 Pieces
Walmart

Beautiful Personal Blender Set with 12 Pieces

Drew's personal blender will be your go-to for smoothies, sauces, salsas and more. Take your smoothies anywhere in the 16oz To-Go Travel cup with handle and Drew's signature No Drippy Sippy flexible straw and twist-off lid. 

Beautiful 3 Qt Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

Beautiful 3 Qt Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology
Walmart

Beautiful 3 Qt Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

If you have limited counter space, this 3-quart air fryer is small but mighty. The kitchen essentials boasts 4 presets - Air Fry, Bake, Roast, and Reheat. 

Along with Barrymore's new launches, she has some more seriously stylish kitchen gadgets and accessories that would get you excited to cook more this year. Whether you're looking to refresh a worn-out kitchen appliance or aiming for an entire kitchen overhaul, find our top picks from Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line below.

Shop More Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Beautiful by PUR 12-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher

Beautiful by PUR 12-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher
Walmart

Beautiful by PUR 12-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher

The pearly white icing finish and gold details make this a filtration water pitcher unlike any we've seen before.

Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle

Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
Walmart

Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle

Prep the water for French presses or hot morning tea with this simple one-touch electric tea kettle available in six shades.

Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Fluff up cream cheese frosting for pumpkin muffins or knead pizza dough with this stand mixer offered in seven stunning colors.

Beautiful 2-Speed Immersion Blender

Beautiful 2-Speed Immersion Blender
Walmart

Beautiful 2-Speed Immersion Blender

Immersion blenders are versatile for any kitchen. Create silky smooth soups for fall with this easy-to-use appliance. 

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Upgrade your pots and pans with this 12-piece matching set that includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, a dutch oven and four cookware protectors. 

$129 $109

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Walmart

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touch-screen programmable coffee maker.

Beautiful XL Electric Griddle

Beautiful XL Electric Griddle
Walmart

Beautiful XL Electric Griddle

Grill up a breakfast platter for the whole family on this electric griddle. 

Beautiful 6qt Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6qt Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart

Beautiful 6qt Programmable Slow Cooker

Start dinner before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. 

$69 $59

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

