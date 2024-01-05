When it comes to New Year's resolutions, cooking more is one you can easily keep. Now that 2024 has arrived, it is a great time to upgrade your kitchen with the essentials for delicious snacks, meals and even coffee.

Sometimes the greatest motivation to cook is simply having gorgeous cookware that you can't help but take out of your cabinets. Drew Barrymore's aptly named kitchenware line, Beautiful, has been dropping new affordable appliances that are sure to make adorable additions to any countertop.

Shop Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Most recently, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has released a single-serve coffee maker that grinds whole beans instead of using pods. If you're hoping to make healthy smoothies to reach your health and fitness goals, there is also a new 12-piece personal blender set that will do just the trick.

Ahead, shop the latest launches from Drew designed to make your kitchen routine so much easier.

Along with Barrymore's new launches, she has some more seriously stylish kitchen gadgets and accessories that would get you excited to cook more this year. Whether you're looking to refresh a worn-out kitchen appliance or aiming for an entire kitchen overhaul, find our top picks from Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line below.

Shop More Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: