The champagne and sparkling cider has been popped, the glamorous New Year's Eve dress or cozy at-home 'fit did what it needed to do, and New Year's Eve festivities have come to a close.

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, it's likely that the old "new year, new you" mentality will kick in. While a "new you" is not at all necessary, you may plan to set a few intentions and create a realistic goal list or New Year's resolutions that you aim to achieve for a healthy new year in 2024.

Whether you're planning to ramp up your fitness by adding more physical activity into your day, revamp your wardrobe with high-quality staples and stylish clothing, test out meal prepping with healthy food options and focus on mindful eating, adjust to your changing skincare needs, or incorporate more rest into your routine, it's all about setting yourself up for what success means to you in 2024. To help, we've curated the ultimate shopping guide to help you stay productive, active and motivated as you begin your journey into the new year. Plus, we've included a few items to help you lower stress and get better sleep. Self-care and your mental health are just as important as your physical health.

Our new-year favorites include a variety of products that encourage swapping unhelpful habits in favor of healthier choices, such as moisturizers for dry winter skin, celebrity-approved beauty staples, exercise equipment that even works in smaller spaces, and more. Many items are budget-friendly to help you save post-holidays.

Shop our top picks of beauty, fitness, wellness, self-care, overall health and personal growth essentials to try in 2024.

Fashion & Lifestyle

The Top Fashion Trends for 2024

Start the year off with on-trend clothing and accessories.

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women in 2024

Wide-leg leggings, sweatpants, wide-leg pants for work and more.

The Best Winter Boots for Women

A new pair of boots is definitely in order this winter.

Things to Help You Get Organized in 2024

Streamlined storage, calendars, planners and more.

The 24 Best Calendars and Organizers for 2024

Take the new year one day at a time with these helpful planners and wall calendars.

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Try in 2024

New year, new makeup routine!

TikTok-Approved Skincare Tips to Try in 2024

Whether your skincare concern is wrinkles or hydration, these are the next-level skincare products and techniques to test.

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers for 2024

Level up skincare from head to toe for the new year.

Luxury Beauty Products Available on Walmart

La Mer, Peter Thomas Roth and more.

The Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen

Sheet masks, wash-off masks and lip masks.

The Top Anti-Aging Skin Serum Used by Celebs Is at Amazon

Add to cart.

At-Home Workout Gear and Foldable Exercise Equipment for Small Spaces

Get big results even in tight corners thanks to these space-saving exercise tools

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Because you can never have too many pairs.

The Best Leggings With Pockets

Pockets? Yes, please!

The Best Items for a Good Night's Sleep

Our top picks are sure to help you have a relaxing slumber.

