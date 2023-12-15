20 Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget This Festive Season

Between rocking around the Christmas tree and ringing in 2024, there’s a lot of celebrating to do this time of year. As Christmas and New Year's Eve draw near, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for stunning dresses for every budget, size and style.

The holidays are a perfect excuse to pull out all the stops with your festive ensembles. From velvet minis to statement sequins and timeless LBDs, the perfect party dress has a feel good factor above all else. Whether you're attending an office holiday party, a decadent gala, or a NYE bash, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

Picking out a party outfit can be just as intimidating as finding all the right holiday gifts, especially when it comes to the price tag. Fortunately, dressing in head-to-toe shimmer doesn't have to break the bank. When it comes to showing off your holiday spirit in style, there's no shortage of options and we've found dresses from under $50 up to $200 that will light up the room.

Ahead, find your new holiday party dress for winter from Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie, Revolve, French Connection and more.

Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $200

Reformation Alden Knit Dress Reformation Reformation Alden Knit Dress This sleek mini made of 94% polyester with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit that is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots. $178 $125 Shop Now

Reformation Ballari Dress Reformation Reformation Ballari Dress From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper. $248 $148 with code extra15 Shop Now

Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $100

Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $50