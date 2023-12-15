20 Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget This Festive Season

Whatever your plans are, you'll be the best-dressed guest this festive season and beyond.
Between rocking around the Christmas tree and ringing in 2024, there’s a lot of celebrating to do this time of year. As Christmas and New Year's Eve draw near, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for stunning dresses for every budget, size and style.
The holidays are a perfect excuse to pull out all the stops with your festive ensembles. From velvet minis to statement sequins and timeless LBDs, the perfect party dress has a feel good factor above all else. Whether you're attending an office holiday party, a decadent gala, or a NYE bash, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.
Picking out a party outfit can be just as intimidating as finding all the right holiday gifts, especially when it comes to the price tag. Fortunately, dressing in head-to-toe shimmer doesn't have to break the bank. When it comes to showing off your holiday spirit in style, there's no shortage of options and we've found dresses from under $50 up to $200 that will light up the room.
Ahead, find your new holiday party dress for winter from Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie, Revolve, French Connection and more.
Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $200
French Connection Florida Winter Strapless Dress
'Tis the season for a jaw-dropping holiday dress! This bright red mini strapless dress features a sweatheart neckline and a bold self-tie bow and, most importantly, subtle pockets.
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
This sleek mini made of 94% polyester with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit that is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots.
AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"
Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip
Celebrate the holiday season with the perfect touch of florals in this satin dress from Free People.
Reformation Ballari Dress
From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.
Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $100
Petal + Pup Rhodes Long Sleeve Midi Dress
This curve-hugging midi dress has a bit of sparkle to bring in the new year. It can be layered with a coat and tights on cold nights.
Vici Bisous Rosette Slit Midi Dress
Dress to the nines in this midi-length dress with an on-trend rosette detail. This number is ideal for dressier New Year's Eve soirées.
Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress
Embrace the metallic trend with this stunning mini dress, featuring a unique design with a cinched waist and plunging neckline.
Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress
This stunning dress with 3D floral appliques is ideal if your New Year's Eve travels take you to a warmer climate.
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail.
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress
Dance the night away in this satin midi dress adorned with a sweetheart neckline.
SKIMS Long Slip Dress
For those seeking all-night comfort, opt for this ultra-soft, flowy slip dress from the popular shapewear brand SKIMS.
SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Olive green is a must-have shade for enhancing the golden tones in your skin and eyes.
Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $50
Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Available in this festive deep green, Lulu's velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice.
Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress
Crafted from luxe satin fabric, this mini dress features a chic one-shoulder design, making it an adorable choice for any occasion.
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
Open Edit Sequin Slipdress
You'll be sure to turn heads at any holiday celebration in this mini dress adorned with shimmering sequins.
ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shine on the dance floor in this dazzling ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress.