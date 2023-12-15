Style

20 Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget This Festive Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Holiday Party Dresses
Getty
By Lauren Gruber, Sydney Sweetwood and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:39 PM PST, December 15, 2023

Whatever your plans are, you'll be the best-dressed guest this festive season and beyond.

Between rocking around the Christmas tree and ringing in 2024, there’s a lot of celebrating to do this time of year. As Christmas and New Year's Eve draw near, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for stunning dresses for every budget, size and style.

The holidays are a perfect excuse to pull out all the stops with your festive ensembles. From velvet minis to statement sequins and timeless LBDs, the perfect party dress has a feel good factor above all else. Whether you're attending an office holiday party, a decadent gala, or a NYE bash, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

Picking out a party outfit can be just as intimidating as finding all the right holiday gifts, especially when it comes to the price tag. Fortunately, dressing in head-to-toe shimmer doesn't have to break the bank. When it comes to showing off your holiday spirit in style, there's no shortage of options and we've found dresses from under $50 up to $200 that will light up the room.

Ahead, find your new holiday party dress for winter from Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie, Revolve, French Connection and more. 

 Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $200

French Connection Florida Winter Strapless Dress

French Connection Florida Winter Strapless Dress
French Connection

French Connection Florida Winter Strapless Dress

'Tis the season for a jaw-dropping holiday dress! This bright red mini strapless dress features a sweatheart neckline and a bold self-tie bow and, most importantly, subtle pockets.

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

Reformation Alden Knit Dress
Reformation

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

This sleek mini made of 94% polyester with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit that is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots.

$178 $125

Shop Now

AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
AllSaints

AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress

"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"

Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip

Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip
Revolve

Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip

Celebrate the holiday season with the perfect touch of florals in this satin dress from Free People.

Reformation Ballari Dress

Reformation Ballari Dress
Reformation

Reformation Ballari Dress

From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.

$248 $148

with code extra15

Shop Now

 Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $100

Petal + Pup Rhodes Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Petal + Pup Rhodes Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Petal + Pup

Petal + Pup Rhodes Long Sleeve Midi Dress

This curve-hugging midi dress has a bit of sparkle to bring in the new year. It can be layered with a coat and tights on cold nights.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Vici Bisous Rosette Slit Midi Dress

Vici Bisous Rosette Slit Midi Dress
Vici

Vici Bisous Rosette Slit Midi Dress

Dress to the nines in this midi-length dress with an on-trend rosette detail. This number is ideal for dressier New Year's Eve soirées. 

Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress

Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress

Embrace the metallic trend with this stunning mini dress, featuring a unique design with a cinched waist and plunging neckline.

$160 $96

Shop Now

Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress

Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress
Vici

Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress

This stunning dress with 3D floral appliques is ideal if your New Year's Eve travels take you to a warmer climate.

Saga Cut Out Midi Dress

Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Petal and Pup

Saga Cut Out Midi Dress

Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail. 

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulu's

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.

$66 $53

With Code NYEREADY

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress

Dance the night away in this satin midi dress adorned with a sweetheart neckline.

$130 $98

Shop Now

SKIMS Long Slip Dress

SKIMS Long Slip Dress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Long Slip Dress

For those seeking all-night comfort, opt for this ultra-soft, flowy slip dress from the popular shapewear brand SKIMS.

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Revolve

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

Olive green is a must-have shade for enhancing the golden tones in your skin and eyes.

Best Holiday Party Dresses Under $50

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Lulu's

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress

Available in this festive deep green, Lulu's velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress

Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress
Windsor

Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress

Crafted from luxe satin fabric, this mini dress features a chic one-shoulder design, making it an adorable choice for any occasion.

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
Amazon

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.

Open Edit Sequin Slipdress

Open Edit Sequin Slipdress
Nordstrom

Open Edit Sequin Slipdress

You'll be sure to turn heads at any holiday celebration in this mini dress adorned with shimmering sequins.

$69 $45

Shop Now

ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Shine on the dance floor in this dazzling ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Has So Many SKIMS Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Has So Many SKIMS Deals to Shop Right Now

Reformation's Winter Sale Has All Your Holiday Outfits Covered

Sales & Deals

Reformation's Winter Sale Has All Your Holiday Outfits Covered

The 15 Best Jewelry Gifts to Give Her This Holiday Season

Gifts

The 15 Best Jewelry Gifts to Give Her This Holiday Season

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon: UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

Gifts

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon: UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

Complete Your Holiday Party Outfit With These Coach Outlet Bags

Complete Your Holiday Party Outfit With These Coach Outlet Bags

Save Up to 50% on BaubleBar's Best Christmas Jewelry and Gifts

Gifts

Save Up to 50% on BaubleBar's Best Christmas Jewelry and Gifts

21 Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

Gifts

21 Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

Show Your BFF Some Love With Coach Outlet's Next-Level Holiday Gifts

Show Your BFF Some Love With Coach Outlet's Next-Level Holiday Gifts

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

The Best Christmas Decoration Ideas We Discovered on TikTok

Home

The Best Christmas Decoration Ideas We Discovered on TikTok

Tags: